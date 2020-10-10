We asked the following candidates to tell us in five sentences or less why we should vote for them. Here are their responses:
Doug Bergum-Governor: The past four years have demonstrated the ability of North Dakota to rise to any challenge. Immediately upon taking office, the Burgum administration worked cooperatively across an array of stakeholders to peacefully resolve the DAPL protests and worked with the legislature to cut general fund spending by over $1 billion, balancing the budget without raising taxes and turning a budget shortfall into a surplus - all while delivering $161 million in permanent property tax relief. We also partnered with the legislature on key priorities that will strengthen the economy, improve education, reinvent government and invest in North Dakota’s future.
Now, we are confronting a global pandemic and again rising to the challenge, saving lives and livelihoods by focusing on pragmatic guidelines and personal responsibility that has allowed us to keep our economy open and positioned North Dakota better than most states to overcome the health, economic and fiscal impact of the pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, First Lady Kathryn Burgum and all of “Team ND” are leading North Dakota through the coronavirus pandemic and continue to strengthen the economy, reinvent government and invest in the future of the state.
Dr. Shelley Lenz-Governor: A veterinarian/scientist/small business person, a farmer and former legislator are better representatives for North Dakota’s economies, industries, history and culture than North Dakota has experienced in decades. Our platform of Homegrown Prosperity lifts up our common Nonpartisan League roots to ensure North Dakota remains financially stable and strengthens our state against outside forces - whether man-made or natural. Dr. Lenz’s experience and breadth of knowledge of crisis management and collaborative leadership philosophy will ensure a practical, non-partisan clear path forward to lead North Dakota out of our health and economic crisis. Dr. Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig’s experience and commitment to practical solutions to evolve our energy and agriculture industries into the future while also diversifying our economy is the vision North Dakota needs at this critical time.
Zach Rakenrud-Representative in Congress: I am best equipped to represent North Dakotans because I understand the economic realities working families face today. We are witness to a reverse funnel economy where wealth is exiting the middle class and flowing upward into the hands of few. This vicious cycle has resulted in untold political power for those at the top of the economy. I will advocate strongly for common sense economic investment in working North Dakotans such as healthcare, childcare and infrastructure. Such investments will lift us all up and put us on the path toward recovery in these unprecedented times.
Janne Myrdal-Senator: This election may be more important than ever, even here in District 10. I am grateful and honored to have represented D10 the past four years. With a challenging legislative session on the horizon we will need experienced conservative leadership in Bismarck advocating for our rural values and needs. We must not grow government but rather promote long term fiscal solvency while providing for our priorities without raising taxes. As your legislators we made our state a better place to do business including a state profit of half a billion dollars from oil companies as we removed barriers that would have kept them from doing business in our state. We also relieved tax payers of $1.3 billion in property taxes by taking on social services and K-12 funding costs. More than ever the values and principles of the Republican Platform is key in keeping North Dakota on the leading edge of agricultural growth and energy production. I will continue to defend our First and Second Amendment rights, stay faithfully pro-life, support local control of our children’s education and support our law enforcement. All of the above are under attack from the political left as they have embraced the far left platform of the Democratic party that does not understand our rural values and lives. I promised when I ran for this seat four years ago I would be transparent and communicate directly to the constituents, and I will continue to do so.
Charles Hart-Senator: I am a 4th generation rural Pembina resident, NDSU graduate, and have served on numerous local boards. I was provided an opportunity to serve NE ND landowners addressing county, state, and federal agricultural concerns working with Farm Service Agency, NRCS, and Pembina County Soil Conservation District. We need focus on rural healthcare, investment in infrastructure, boosting our education system, and achieving property tax relief. I believe in grass roots democracy as we work toward strengthening our communities and putting people before profits. Please allow me to represent you in the ND senate.
Charles Damschen-District 10 State Representative: Experience, leadership and being a member of the majority party are three very important factors in being an effective member of the ND Legislature. I have used these factors in my legislative efforts to help get funding for infrastructure improvements to townships, counties, and cities; to help lower taxes; return surplus dollars to ND Citizens; protect gun owner rights; defend property rights; create and preserve a friendly business climate for industry and many other actions that have benefitted the people of ND. I have been especially vigilant at protecting the sanctity of life at every stage but especially the unborn because if they are not afforded the right to life, they cannot exercise any of the rest of their inalienable rights. I believe the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution are among the greatest documents ever written by man and that they guarantee equal rights to everyone, without exception. I will work to see that the goals of the authors and signers of these documents are applied to the law in every circumstance.
David Monson-District 10 State Representative: My experience in the legislature helps me get legislation passed. My broad work experience as a teacher/administrator, farmer, and insurance agent helps me relate to my constituents. Seniority and majority give me the ability to hold a very key chairmanship on the House Appropriations Committee that gives District 10 and the northeast corner of ND great advantages. My rural ND roots have instilled in me ND values which give me a strong moral compass that is reflected in my voting record. Years of proven leadership in the legislature, education, agriculture, church, insurance, and community organizations all make me a solid choice to be your state representative for another term.
Melissa Anderson-District 10 State Representative: I am running because the way the state is currently governed is not and has not worked for a number of years. Rising taxes for property owners, roads in need of repair, schools facilities that have reached their end of life and a lack of attention to these details has left much of District 10 and many other rural districts in the state behind. I have witnessed first-hand county and city governments have their hands tied in terms of what they can do as well as being left to pay the bill for something the state decided needed to be done. I have always been interested in government and now seemed like the perfect time to step off the bench of complaining and do something about what I am seeing.
Elsie Magnus-District 10 State Representative: As a former elected official and member of many non-profit boards, I am diligent in attendance and am always well-prepared with research and information. My sound reasoning skills and ability to compromise allows me to work together with those of varying positions. I have worked on the inside of budgeting, both from the income and spending sides. As always, I will strive for the best for my constituents every day with the same zeal I have exhibited in public service and in the life I have led.
