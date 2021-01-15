Gibbens Title Company, located in Cando, has purchased McHugh Abstract Company in Langdon, previously owned and operated by Patricia Stewart at the Scott Stewart law office in Langdon. Gibbens Title Company is comprised of a husband and wife team, Nathan and Michelle Gibbens. Both are licensed abstracters and attorneys.
Gibbens Title Company purchased and took over Cavalier County Abstract on January 1, 2019, which was operated out of Sillers Law Office in Langdon. The purchase of McHugh Abstract was completed at the end of 2020, with Gibbens taking over on January 1, 2021.
“We are combining the two offices into one,” said Michelle, “and operating them together as Cavalier County Abstract out of McHugh’s current location starting January 1.”
Patricia Stewart will remain working as an abstractor for the Gibbens Title Company for the foreseeable future. She thanks the customers she has served for the past 30 years that she owned and operated McHugh Abstract Company. Patricia will continue to provide the same timely and efficient services as she did as owner of McHugh Abstract Company.
“We are fortunate that both Cavalier County Abstract and McHugh Abstract have such respected and strong reputations in the community,” shares Michelle, “and we are happy to continue that legacy by keeping the abstracting business in Langdon.”
Nathan grew up in Cando and is a 5th generation farmer in Towner County. He graduated from Yale University with a B.A. in American Studies and from UND School of Law, Order of the Coif. Michelle grew up in Bottineau and Minot. She graduated from New York University with a B.A. in Politics and from UND School of Law, cum laude. They moved to Cando in 2012 where they live with their son, Shepard.
The Gibbens’ are actively involved in Towner and Rolette counties. Nathan serves as the city attorney for Rolla. Michelle is the vice president/incoming president of the North Dakota Land Title Association and is a director on the Cando Golf Club Board, the Towner County Medical Center Board, and the North Star Schools School Board. Gibbens Title Company operates out of Gibbens Law Office in Cando, founded by Nathan’s father, J. Bruce Gibbens.
“Nathan and I both rely on title products in our law practice, so we can understand and appreciate how critical it is that our abstract companies produce accurate products with a quick turnaround,” said Michelle. “It could be a bit of a bumpy transition with the names and location as we get everything ironed out in the first few months, but as far as the abstract and title products themselves, everyone can expect to receive the same excellent service and quality they are accustomed to.”
