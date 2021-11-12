Bill and Marie Mack have just put up the Giving Tree in the Bread Pan Bakery, making this the fourth year the Macks have coordinated the community gift giving project. The tree is filled with tags that have a person’s age, male or female, and what they would like for Christmas. Anyone can stop by the Bread Pan and pick up a tag (or two or three!), shop for the items on the tags, and return them to the Bread Pan. You can wrap the gifts or leave them unwrapped, just make sure each tag stays with each gift. Gifts need to be turned in at the Bread Pan by December 14th this year.
If you can’t or don’t want to shop, you can make a monetary donation at the Bread Pan, and the money will be used to purchase gifts locally as much as possible for the tags on the Giving Tree.
To get a gift request tag put on the Giving Tree for yourself or your children, you only need to fill out a simple form. There are blank forms at the Bread Pan, and forms were sent home with kids from school.
“We sent letters home through all the schools to every student,” said Marie, “so the parents can fill out those forms and return them to me. The form asks the age of the child, the sex of the child, what their needs are, and the parent’s contact information so we know how to get a hold of them when we have the gifts ready. It’s all kept strictly confidential.” The sooner they get the forms returned, the better.
The tree is for anyone who has a need, from newborns to senior citizens.
“Most senior citizen tags are for bus passes so they can get up to get their food or to doctor appointments,” said Marie.
The Macks also partner with Social Services. The agency will provide the needs they have, and those requests will go on the Giving Tree as well. When those tags are filled, Marie will bring the gifts to Social Services for distribution. The rest of the gifts will be distributed by Bill and Marie.
The Bread Pan is located at 722 3rd Street in Langdon and is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Macks appreciate the support the area has shown over the past years for the Giving Tree.
“We are very thankful for living in a very generous community that always makes sure this project a success, and every tag is filled every year,” said Marie. “We want to make sure everyone has something for Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.