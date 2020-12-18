Shelly Agnes started babysitting when she was 10. Now a grandmother, she opened Gma’s Homecare, a day care for children that she operates out of her home here in Langdon.
“Watching children play and learn new things is the best,” said Agnes. “When they accomplish a new task and their eyes light up, I feel I have taught them something they will never forget.”
Gma’s Homecare is licensed for 10 children: 3 babies under the age of 18 months and 7 children age 18 months to 12 years old. The day care is currently full, but you can request to be put on a waiting list. Normal hours are 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday but can be adjusted for special circumstances with advance notice.
To get licensed by the state, Agnes had to take training and make upgrades to her home. She is CPR and First Aid certified and completed 13 hours of training from North Dakota Growing Futures. She was required to put an egress window in the basement and a fence around the play area outside. The state ran a background check on Agnes, inspected her home, and verified that she had all the correct paperwork for each child.
Agnes follows health and safety guidelines at all times, whether there is COVID or not. “I clean and sanitize the day care every day after the children leave for the day,” said Agnes. Parents currently wear masks upon entering her home. If their child is sick or becomes ill while in her care, they will keep them home until they are well.
Agnes is a lifelong resident of Langdon, graduating from Langdon High School. She raised her three children here and now her three grandchildren attend her day care. Prior to opening her own in-home day care, she worked at the Langdon Day Care Center for 6 years.
“I love the one-on-one time I have with each child,” said Agnes, as it lets her get to know each child and their families better. Parents who would like to contact Agnes can send her a message through Facebook, call or text her at 701-370-0810, or email her at shellyagnes6870@outlook.com.
