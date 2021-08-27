Many students spent all or part of the 2020-21 school year in online classrooms. The new school year means more of those kids are going back to brick-and-mortar learning, albeit with some extra precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic waxes and wanes around the country. As tough as the transition was to digital learning, the transition back to school may be even more difficult. Some students may have picked up a little extra anxiety about returning to a crowded classroom with or without extra precautions being taken.
TALK ABOUT ANXIETY
Well in advance of returning to school, talk to your children about what worries them about returning to in-person learning. Ask questions such as:
• What are you looking forward to most?
• What are you looking forward to least?
• What are you concerned about?
Don’t discount their fears. Hear them out, and give them a safe space to share what’s on their mind.
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT Review the school’s safety protocols and rules with your child so that they know what to expect. Have them consider what to do if their mask falls off, if wearing one, or what will happen if a classmate falls ill. Also get them used to different routines. For instance, your child’s school may be eating lunch in the classroom instead of in the cafeteria, or they may be doing physical education in a different way. Talk to them about all the eventualities they may encounter and let them know that, no matter what, they’re going to be OK.
CHECK ON MENTAL HEALTH Get in the habit of regularly checking in on your child’s mental health before they return to school. Once school and the chaos of scheduling hits, it’s good to already be in the habit of looking in, and, on their end, they know they can talk to you anytime, about anything.
STAY FLEXIBLE AND ADAPTABLE It’s not going to get back to normal overnight, if ever. Keep some flexibility and adaptability when it comes to your student. Know that their grades, abilities, and interests may have changed during the pandemic and be ready to accept that. Things are different now, remember, for them as well as for you. Give yourself both some grace.
Taking on High School
High school means high stress, for both kids and parents. GreatSchools.org talked to some recent graduates about what advice they had for kids starting their freshman year and here’s what they said.
GO FOR WHAT INTERESTS YOU Pick extracurricular activities based on what interests you, not on what your friends may think or how it’ll look. “I was tempted to join Mathletes but never did because of the general unfavorable status,” said Bona Kang, UC Berkeley. “Later I realized that probably would have been a great experience.” Whatever you choose, if you’re interested in it, you’re likely to get more involved, and that passion will shine through when it comes to apply for college.
BOND WITH YOUR TEACHERS Make the effort to really get to know your teachers. Talk with them during their planning period, after school, or at lunch. They can help you get through the toughest days of high school and, also, with your college application process.
BE YOURSELF This is a corollary to the first one. Try not to focus so much on what other people think and, instead, consider what makes you happy. “Anyone can do anything with their lives,” Alastair Brown, Cornell University, said. “Students should not define themselves by their place in high school.”
TAKE PRACTICE STANDARDIZED TESTS SAT and ACT scores are more than just a number. They’re an important part of getting into the right school with the right financial aid. Take as many practice tests as you can. Your school may even offer a special study course for both tests that can help fetch you a higher score.
YOU DON’T HAVE TO DO IT ALL NOW Take a deep breath. High school is full of big decisions but realize that not all of them are permanent. Have a general plan for your life but also remember to be flexible and adaptable. “What many students fail to realize is that you can always change majors or schools. There’s no shame in trying something out and deciding it’s not for you,” Sera Harold, University of San Francisco, said.
Bullying
Bullying is the use of force, verbal or physical, to intimidate or dominate another person. Bullying behavior must be aggressive and include an imbalance of power, where kids use power to control or harm others, and repetition, behavior that happens more than once or has the poten- tial to happen more than once, StopBullying.gov says. This includes making threats, spreading rumors, attacking someone physically or verbal- ly, and excluding someone from a group on purpose.
THREE TYPES OF BULLYING Verbal bullying is saying or writing mean things about someone. It includes teasing, name-calling, inappropriate comments, taunting, or threatening someone. Social bullying or relational bullying involves hurting someone’s reputation or relationships, leaving someone out of an activity on purpose, telling other students not to be friends with someone, spreading rumors, and embarrassing someone in public. Physical bullying involves hurting another student or their possessions, including hitting, kicking, pinching, spitting, tripping or pushing, taking or breaking someone’s things, or making mean or rude hand gestures.
EFFECTS OF BULLYING Bullying affects both the student bullying others and the child being bullied; no one wins in this situation. Kids who are bullied are reported to experience depression and anxiety, feelings of loneliness, changes in sleep and eating patterns, health complaints, and decreased academic achievement. Kids who bully others are more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol, get into fights, vandalize property, drop out of school, engage in early sexual activity, have criminal convictions, and be abusive toward others. Even kids who witness bul-lying are affected. They are more likely to have increased use of tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs; have increased mental health problems; and miss or skip school.
RESPONDING TO BULLYING It’s up to adults to stop bullying as soon as they see it. They should intervene immediately, even if it means grabbing another adult to help. Next, separate the kids involved and make sure everyone is safe. Meet any immediate medical or mental health needs while staying calm and reassuring all the kids present. Model respectful behavior whenever you intervene. Get police or medical attention immediately if a weapon is involved or if there are threats of serious physical injury, if there are threats of hate-motivated violence, if there is serious bodily harm or sexual abuse, or if anyone is accused of an illegal act.
