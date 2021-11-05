The Grad Party committee is underway making plans for next spring’s senior graduation celebration. It will again be held at the Langdon Area High School on Sunday, May 29th, 2022.
“This year we are switching things up and instead of Games Galore, we are going to be utilizing resources and items we already have and seem to be the most popular among the students such as cornhole, GaGa, ping pong, and 9 square,” said committee member Sara Goodman. The entertainment is going to be “The Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos!” show.
“We are super excited about this being the entertainment. As to our knowledge it has not been done before,” said Goodman, “and for those of you who have been to this type of show in the past and know that it can be a little bit “racy”, we have asked them to keep the show “clean” for our students which was an option at booking.”
Goodman, along with Rachelle Romfo and Kim Schneider, make up this year’s committee. All three were on the committee for the first time last year.
“I think once you’ve helped plan anything, it helps immensely in the planning of subsequent events,” said Goodman. “It’s always a learning experience when you do something for the first time, and we made sure to take notes on the “dos” and “don’ts” and things we wanted to do differently this year.”
The committee will send out an informational letter soon to area businesses and individuals that have donated in the past to ask for monetary donations. Money is needed now in order to book entertainment and games. Most require a deposit, typically around 50% of the total, and you must book far in advance to be guaranteed your date and the specific games or entertainment that you want.
“We are also hoping to take advantage of the many great deals and sales that happen around November and December in order to purchase some of the bigger door prize items,” said Goodman. “Having money now will really help keep us within a budget and allow us to purchase and give away many great door prizes.”
There was a little money carried over from last year, so the committee was able to take advantage of a few sales for one of the most popular door prizes - blankets! They hope to keep some money aside from this year’s party to help with upfront costs and deposits the following year.
Come spring, the committee will be looking for donations of door prizes, pizza, water, and other essentials. Goodman will oversee the volunteer sign up process.
“Around March, I will put together a volunteer sign up on a program called Sign Up Genius,” she said, “and will provide that information and link in the Facebook group called Langdon Area After Grad Party 2022.” The link will be posted in the Facebook group and can be emailed or texted as well. If someone doesn’t have access to those, Goodman can put their name in an open spot. You can contact Goodman at Sara_L_Goodman@yahoo.com or 701-370-8916. You can also contact the other committee members via cell, email, or Facebook Messenger.
“The Grad Party committee would like to express their gratitude to the community, both businesses and individuals, for the consistent and amazing generosity and support for this event for the local area youth,” said Goodman. “We could not host this party without the monetary and other donations we receive as well as the many volunteers who help out that evening.”
