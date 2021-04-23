With the COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults, a larger percentage of the community is on the way to being fully vaccinated; 61% of Cavalier County residents over the age of 18 years have received one dose of COVID vaccine, and 55% have received a complete series. If you are one of those fully vaccinated - what can you do now, what shouldn’t you do, and what do you need to keep doing?
The first thing is to know whether you are fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. If you don’t meet these requirements, you need to keep taking all the usual precautions (wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, frequent hand washing, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces) until you are fully vaccinated.
If you are fully vaccinated, the CDC provides a lot of guidance (https://www.cdc.gov/) to help you keep yourself and others safe. That guidance is updated and expanded based on the level of spread of COVID-19, the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated, and the rapidly evolving science on the COVID-19 vaccines.
“As we see the number of fully vaccinated individuals grow, it is great we can look at resuming the gatherings and events we miss and love,” said Public Health Nurse Steph Welsh. “It is important to consider level of risk as you plan or attend events, even if you are fully vaccinated.”
Gatherings. If you are fully vaccinated, you can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people are at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or live with someone at increased risk.
All people, regardless of vaccination status, should avoid medium- or large-sized in-person gatherings and follow any local guidance restricting the size of gatherings. You should continue to take all the usual precautions whenever you are in public or gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one household.
“If you are planning to host or attend such events, it is important to consider precautions you can take to lower the risk such as holding events outdoors, wearing masks or using distancing,” advises Welsh. “Individuals who are older, have high risk health conditions, have immune suppression, smoke or vape, are overweight, or are obese are all going to be at higher risk for COVID complications if they become infected.”
Travel. If you are fully vaccinated, you can travel more freely in the US and internationally. If you travel within the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after you travel to another state or self-quarantine afterwards. You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
If you are fully vaccinated and travel outside the US, you need to pay close attention to the situation at your destination before traveling. You do not need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it. You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight back into the United States. You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel but do not need to self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States.
Close Contact and Quarantine. Fully vaccinated people with no COVID-like symptoms do not need to quarantine or be tested following an exposure to someone with suspected/confirmed COVID-19, since the risk of infection is low. You should still monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following an exposure.
If you do experience COVID-19 symptoms you should isolate yourself from others even if fully vaccinated, be clinically evaluated for COVID-19, and be tested if indicated. You should tell your healthcare provider of your vaccination status when you visit or call.
Congregate Settings. If you are fully vaccinated and live in a non-medical congregate setting (correctional facility, detention facility, or group home), you should continue to quarantine for 14 days and be tested for COVID-19 following an exposure to someone with suspected/confirmed COVID-19. If you are fully vaccinated and are an employee of a non-healthcare congregate setting and you have no symptoms following an exposure to COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine. However, testing following an exposure and thorough routine workplace screening programs are still recommended.
Variants. Scientists are still learning how effective the current vaccines are against variants of the virus. Early data show the vaccines may work against some variants but could be less effective against others.
Reduced risk. When a vaccine is 95% effective that means that out of every 100 vaccinated individuals 95 will not get infected if exposed, but 5 of those 100 will go on to have infection. If you are in that very small number that does get COVID despite being vaccinated, the risks of getting serious disease, being hospitalized, or dying are significantly less. Those benefits in themselves are of great value in a pandemic where we have seen 1 out of every 200 North Dakotans hospitalized and over 1,400 North Dakotans lose their lives to this disease.
Spreading the virus. The usual precautions help stop the spread of COVID-19, and these precautions are still important, even as vaccines are being distributed. Scientists are still learning how well COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the disease. Early data show that the vaccines may help keep people from spreading COVID-19, but they are learning more as more people get vaccinated. Scientists are still learning how long COVID-19 vaccines can protect people.
“We are off to a good start to get back to a more normal reality,” said Welsh. “We have a little way to go until we reach the goal of herd immunity which would be 70-90%. Getting to those goals is really key to halting disease spread, stopping the mutation of new variants in their tracks, and getting back to the new normal we all want to see.”
Cavalier County has reached and exceeded the vaccine immunity goals for residents over the age of 60 years but still needs to see increasing numbers of vaccinations in people 16-59 years to reach population-wide immunity goals.
“If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, find a clinic and time that works for you,” said Welsh.
