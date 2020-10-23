There are two more Halloween activities planned for local children to give them a Happy Halloween while still trying to keep everyone healthy and safe.
The Langdon Day Care has a “Trunk or Treat” Halloween activity planned for their kids at day care on Thursday, October 29. Normally the day care children would be brought downtown to trick or treat at businesses. This year, the businesses are bringing the trick or treating to the day care. Morgan Zeis is coordinating the event. There are 10 participants lined up to be a “trunk.” From 2:30-3:15, those cars will line up on both sides of the street in front of the day care on 7th Street. Children will be brought out one class at a time to keep social distancing. Those participating in their cars will bring pre-packaged treats and wear masks. The children will go car to car trick or treating. If anyone else is interested in being a “trunk” please contact Zeis at 701-370-8516.
“I wish we were able to have a community-wide Halloween event like the Spooktacular as in previous years,” said Zeis. “Unfortunately, with COVID, we aren’t able to do that safely so I am happy to help out with the public day care where my children attend to bring a little bit of Halloween cheer!”
Andrea Jacobson and Maple Manor Care Center are holding a similar event for kids and the residents.
“We are planning to have volunteers posted around the outside perimeter of Maple Manor on Saturday, October 31 from 10:00-11:00 am,” said Jacobson. “We are inviting anyone, all ages, to come in costume to 'trick-or-treat' any time during that timeframe. Please bring something to put all of your treats in and dress weather appropriate.”
Residents of Maple Manor will be inside in their rooms and residents of Wheatland will be in the dining room. Once you arrive you will be shown where to go. Parents should accompany younger children. Trick or treaters should make sure to walk by each window and wave to the residents and staff inside. Jacobson commented that this still gives kids an opportunity to wear their costumes and have an activity to do to celebrate Halloween, and it will also be a great way to involve the residents of Maple Manor and Wheatland.
“The residents really do look forward to seeing the kids in their costumes, so we encourage you to come,” said Maple Manor Activities Director Justina Klindt. “We would love to see you. All are welcome.”
This event is free and put on by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer to distribute candy at the event or would be willing to donate candy or trinkets, please call or text Andrea at 701-520-7413 or reach out on Facebook.
