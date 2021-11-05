A haunted house and trick or treating around Maple Manor Care Center highlighted the fun activities for area kids and adults over the Halloween weekend, spooking and delighting everyone who took part.
Fourth grader Maxum Mostad wanted to raise money for his favorite park again this year.
“Last year my son raised $10,000 doing a lemonade stand for Frost Fire Park,” said Brittanie Mostad, Maxum’s mom. “He wanted to repeat that, and we didn’t think another lemonade stand would be successful, so he came up with a haunted house.” Brittanie said no, so Maxum did the logical thing and asked Grandma, and she said yes!
With school, COVID, and the difficulty in getting stuff in time, the Mostads weren’t sure whether to go ahead. They made the decision about 4 weeks ago to go all in. Brittanie and her mom, Jody Field, found ideas by searching ‘how to do a DIY haunted house in your garage’ on Pinterest and Google. Four people donated some of their belongings to create the haunted house, and the rest they ordered. Everything came on time. Tristan Magnus and Kim Gajeski (Jody’s sister) helped the Mostads build the haunted house.
Bars, goodies, hot chocolate, and punch were for sale at the end of the haunted house and for those who did not want to go through. Jody made popcorn balls, Janelle Bata and Lisa Howatt donated pans of bars, and From Scratch Bakery in Grand Forks donated a bunch of goodies. The haunted house was advertised on Frost Fire’s website, on multiple Facebook pages, the Cavalier County Republican newspaper, and the radio.
“All the proceeds and free will offering to come to the haunted house will go to Frost Fire,” said Brittanie. Last year Maxum raised $3500 from his lemonade stand plus matching funds from his dad, Jeff Mostad, and his grandpa, Danny Mostad. Maxum’s goal this year was to raise $10,000 or more.
Three people volunteered this past week to match whatever Maxum raised, up to $4000 each. Maxum’s Haunted House raised $4100, so he was able to donate $16,100 to Frost Fire Park! Maxum has chosen to create fun new features on the terrain park and has already purchased three. The features are called the dance floor, rainbow, and banana.
“On behalf of Maxum and all our family, we want to say thank you to everybody who came out and donated money and to those who didn’t come but donated anyway!” said Brittanie.
On Sunday afternoon, Maple Manor Care Center residents were treated to watching local kids Trick or Treat in their costumes around the building. The residents watched from windows in their rooms, the great room, or the sunroom. More than a dozen volunteers stood outside at stations and handed out candy to the kids. Kids of all ages were also treated to a scoop of ice cream from Hank’s Ice Cream shop that was sponsored by FM Bank and Choice Bank.
Resident Dorine Gerstner enjoyed watching the kids from her window and loved them all. She was laughing so much she got out of breath!
“Oh, to be a kid again!” she exclaimed. Maple Manor provided treats for the residents, too, and Gerstner had her candy all lined up on her windowsill.
The parade of trick or treaters lasted a full hour. Many businesses and community members donated candy and non-candy items for the fun day.
“Thank you to everyone for the donations, volunteering their time, and all the kiddos that came,” said Activities Director Justina Klindt, “because all the residents really loved it!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.