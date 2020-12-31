Kristi Hejlik is expanding her Lakota based Pet-tastic dog grooming service into the Langdon area. It will be located at 9722 Highway 1, about 4 miles north of Langdon on the east side of the road and is set to open January 1, 2021. She already has three dogs scheduled for New Year’s Day.
“This has always been a dream of mine. Animals are my life!” said Hejlik. “I love transforming dogs into something beautiful and meeting all the different breeds of dogs and meeting new people is important to me.”
Hejlik bought Pet-tastic in Lakota from Erie Fahey earlier this year. She worked with Fahey for two months getting to know the dogs and their owners.
“She has been an amazing mentor and great friend,” said Hejlik. “If I ever needed help she was there in two seconds to help me and teach me or just to visit.” Hejlik is currently in the process of getting certified, which is not required in North Dakota, but she feels she wants to grow and learn more about the business.
“I am going to split my weeks between Lakota and Langdon,” explains Hejlik. “So I will be in Langdon Thursday and Friday every week and every other weekend. My hours usually start by 9 [am] and can go as late as they need to.”
Pet-tastic will offer a variety of services including de-shedding treatments, nail trim, baths and comb outs, full grooms with a variety of lengths of fur, ear cleaning, and sanitary trims. Before and after pictures are sometimes posted on the Pet-tastic Facebook page.
“I enjoy working with other small businesses and helping each other out,” said Hejlik. Local crafters have been giving her handmade dog bandanas, bows, and flowers. “They put their time and effort and love into making something beautiful, just as I do.”
Hejlik grew up in Langdon and graduated from Langdon Area High School. She attended Lake Region State College and met William Hejlik in her second year. They married in 2011 and now reside on a beautiful farm near Lakota. They have five dogs: Harley, Sadie, Lou, Bailey, and Shadow.
Prior to opening Pet-tastic, Hejlik enjoyed working at the Good Samaritan Society in Lakota as a cook, dietary aide, and helped in laundry and housekeeping.
“Last year residents nominated me for a forever forward employee,” shares Hejlik. “I’m so grateful for that job and who I met.” Hejlik resigned in mid-December from Good Samaritan and will now devote herself full-time to her new dream business.
Hejlik can be reached at 701-256-0018, Facebook, or email her at kristihejlik@polarcomm.com.
