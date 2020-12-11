Lawrence Henry was recently promoted to Research Specialist II at the Langdon Research Center. Henry started at the Langdon Research Center in April 2014 as a Research Specialist I working on Research Agronomist Bryan Hanson’s team. They just completed their seventh growing season together.
“The agronomy research program studies every existing crop grown in our region,” said Langdon Research Extension Center Director Randy Mehlhoff. Every aspect of a plant’s life from emergence to physiological maturity is recorded and measured with the hopes of making discoveries that increase crop yields and quality that can be passed on to the farmers in ND.
“Henry’s main focus in the agronomy research program has been crop variety testing,” said Mehlhoff. “Choosing a variety is one of the most important decisions a producer can make in successful crop production.”
Promotion from Research Specialist I to Research Specialist II can be applied for after five years of employment. Once you apply for the promotion it goes through a promotion and evaluation committee. The committee consists of two research center directors and two research extension center specialists and /or research professors from the research centers. Henry prepared himself for the promotion evaluation by taking classes, conferences, workshops, and seminars for professional development. He worked collaboratively with supervisory REC ag experiment station specialists and research professors, assisted with student and intern advising, and served as a resource person to the agricultural community. He organized and helped to conduct field days, seminars, demonstrations, and workshops. He also became involved in community and civic activities by serving on the city commission, fire department, Cavalier County Job Development, Planning and Zoning, and the Emergency Management Planning Committee. Henry applied for the promotion in July of this year and was notified the last week of November.
“I had hoped to advance in my career and was given the opportunity with this promotion,” said Henry.
Henry is a Langdon native, graduating from Langdon High School in 1992. He has an A.A.S. degree in Architectural Drafting and Estimating, an A.A.S. degree in John Deere Ag Technology, and a B.A.S. in Business Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.