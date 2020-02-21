Heroes and Heels dance set for Feb. 29

When did you learn to dance, and who taught you? Many share the same memory of learning to dance on top of the shoes of Mom or Dad. For parents, holding tiny hands and waltzing around in the kitchen or twirling together on the dance floor at a wedding is one of your most precious and prized memories.
This year, St. Alphonsus will host the Hero and Heels dance on Saturday, February 29 from 6-8:00 p.m. Carrie Hope is in charge of organizing the event. According to Hope, Heroes and Heels is for mothers, grandmas, aunts, to bring that special hero in their lives out to have a fun night of dancing, eating supper together, and some other fun activities. Boys of all ages are welcome to attend! 0-99+ are welcome!!
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. through Door 1 of the Parish Center. Everyone is welcome to come and watch the Grand March, which starts at 6:00 p.m. After the Grand March, couples are invited to stay and enjoy great music played by DJ RoxAnne Hoffarth. Hoffarth was the DJ at last year’s Hero and Heels dance.
Hope said, “She did a wonderful job last year, and we look forward to another great event done by her!”
Some of the events include several dance competitions. Winners get a trophy and bragging rights. Supper will be provided from Superpumper, which includes pizza and chips. Also, cookies will be provided by the Bread Pan, and lemonade will be served.
“We will have some other activities ready for our superheroes also. Come prepared for a night full of fun!” Hope said.
Money raised from the event will be used to purchase a new language arts curriculum for the 2020/2021 school year.
Tickets are now on sale at FM Bank, Choice Financial Bank, and St. Alphonsus. Advanced tickets are $25 a couple or $35 a couple at the door and $10 for additional guests.
Finally, Hope said, “We want to give a huge shout out to all the teachers at St. Alphonsus School and our awesome school board for helping prepare and hold this event coming up on Saturday, February 29. We would also like to thank Choice Bank and FM Bank for being ticket sales hubs for us. Also, thank you to RoxAnne Hoffarth for being our DJ! It takes a great team to make events happen! We appreciate all the support!”
Any questions should be directed to Hope at St. Alphonsus School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.