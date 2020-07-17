HiWay Laundry in Langdon has found new owners and a new lease on life. Doug and Mindi Lill have taken over the business and have been hard at work making it not just a laundromat but a fun place to be.
“Doug has always wanted to own a car wash, and the laundromat is something important to the community. With Doug’s electrical background and construction experience, it seemed like a good fit. We hope to give the youth someplace to spend time, like we had when we grew up in Langdon,” the Lills explained.
Since taking ownership the Lills have mostly been organizing and shining floors. In addition, they have also brought in some new features to make the business a bit more customer-friendly.
“We have added a soda machine, snack machine, and Cruising’ the World arcade game. Also offer free WiFi, TV and have a couch plus two recliners,” the Lills said. “We have purchased the equipment to add card readers in the car wash, just need to get them installed.”
With these changes, the Lills hope to provide more than a laundromat and car wash to the community. As they look towards the future of HiWay Laundry, they want the business to be one that everyone enjoys visiting.
“We have more arcade machines lined up and plan to convert the dry cleaning area to a small arcade. The hope is to have someplace for all ages to have some fun without having to travel far or spend a lot of money,” said the Lills.
The goal for the new take on HiWay Laundry is not only to provide a vital community, service-orientated business but also one that is family-focused - meaning they want people to feel more like they are at home. One service that many larger businesses have tried and failed is to provide dry cleaning at home rather than done professionally. The Lills have taken this into consideration and developed a solution for Langdon.
“We have been working with dry cleaners near Langdon to become a drop-off point. There has been positive feedback from one, and a plan is in progress. We are continuing to offer laundering services, including commercial rug sales and lease,” they said.
With so much already implemented and in development, the Lills are open to more ideas from the community. Valuable input from the community on what they would like to see for arcade games or improvements they would like to see are welcome.
The laundromat is open 24 hours. The car wash is open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily in the summer and in winter, hours will depends on the weather. Dry cleaning is to be determined. HiWay Laundry is open, and the Lills are available for comments or questions by email at hiwaylaundry@utma.com, find them on Facebook - HiWay Laundry, or call at 256-5131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.