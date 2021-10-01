Langdon City Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth was nominated and elected for a two-year term to the executive board of the North Dakota League of Cities (NDLC) to represent cities with a population under 2,500 in the League’s northeast region. As a member of the executive board, Hoffarth will be responsible for providing input and guiding NDLC’s work on behalf of cities in North Dakota.
“This is a big thing in several ways,” said Langdon Mayor Jerry Nowatzki. “It’s giving RoxAnne special recognition from a large field of ND mayors, commissioners, auditors, and lobbyists. It’s giving Langdon an ‘insider’s’ look at various behind-the-scenes political acts at the state level. This is a huge honor for RoxAnne, and it gives Langdon a voice at the state level.”
Hoffarth has been a member of the NDLC since 2012 and is looking forward to her time on the board.
“It was a great honor to be elected to the board,” said Hoffarth. “I’m excited to help with what I can.”
Hoffarth was nominated at the NDLC Annual Business Session on Saturday, September 18, at the Bismarck Event Center. The Annual Business Session occurred as part of the NDLC Annual Conference.
“These conferences are a great learning experience,” said Hoffarth. “You get to visit with people with the same issues. Tina Fisk is the new NDLC Executive Board President, and I’m super-excited to be working with her. I have always wished I could have had the opportunity to work with her. She’s a great mentor.”
The North Dakota League of Cities originally started in Grand Forks, ND, in the early 1900s as the League of North Dakota Municipalities. Today, the League continues to encourage dynamic local leadership by providing educational opportunities and services to city officials, connecting resources with the needs of its members, and representing the interests of municipalities in state and federal public policy discussions.
