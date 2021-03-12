Andrea Jacobson is organizing the Langdon 2021 Easter Egg Hunt. It will run from Friday, March 19 to Saturday, March 27. Jacobson has created a Facebook page with all the updated information about it. Search for “Langdon’s 2021 Easter Egg Hunt” on Facebook.
“It will be very similar to The Great "Mini" Pumpkin Hunt that we did this fall,” said Jacobson. “I will put the first clue on the Facebook event page on Friday, March 19. If you go to that location, you will find a plastic egg with a clue hidden inside. That will lead to another clue and another, etc. There will be 12-15 clues before reaching the end where there will be treat bags and a place to sign up for the chance at some door prizes. Clues will be hidden all around Langdon, so participants will want to plan to drive to many of the locations and will likely spend 1.5 - 2 hours completing the hunt.”
The Easter Egg Hunt is open to anyone of any age who wants to participate. “People who don’t live in Langdon are more than welcome to give it a try,” said Jacobson, “It may just be a bit more challenging for those not familiar with the community.”
Though Jacobson never sought donations of treats or prizes from anyone or any businesses, they came pouring in anyway, much to her amazement.
“When I did the pumpkin hunt, I was shocked to have so many people want to donate to the event. I had planned to personally fund the event, as I know how much local businesses/individuals get asked for financial support. I didn’t want to go out asking, especially when COVID has been so much to deal with for everyone. For that event, I had initially purchased 100 treat bags and 6 door prizes thinking that would be enough. I was blown away with both the amount of donors and the number of participants. We ended up giving out more than 250 treat bags and more than 100 door prizes.”
The pumpkin hunt was so successful that it led Jacobson to think about doing an egg hunt.
“A few weeks ago I thought, why not try a similar event for Easter?” continues Jacobson. “As soon as word started spreading, donations started pouring in again. This community is so generous.”
All door prizes are being donated by individuals and local businesses. Donations continue to come in so there will likely be as many prizes for the Easter Egg Hunt as there were for the pumpkin hunt.
“My kids helped me fill the treat bags, and Sara Goodman helped me with some of the clues/rhymes. I may get a couple friends to help me draw and disperse the door prizes, as that was a big job with the number of door prizes at the pumpkin hunt.”
The Rules of the Hunt are as follows:
1. Please leave the eggs where you find them so that this can be fun for all.
2. All eggs are hidden OUTSIDE. Please do not enter any buildings or open any containers, boxes, etc. They will not be hidden inside anything. Also, please stay off of private property and be respectful of others/surroundings while “hunting”.
3. Please only take one treat per child at the end. We want to have enough for all participants.
4. If you have completed this hunt, please keep the surprises to yourself so that you don’t spoil it for others.
5. If you are stuck and need help finding an egg, please Facebook message me or text me 701-520-7413 (Andrea).
Remember to take one treat bag per participant and sign up for door prizes at the final stop. All the eggs will be collected, and winners will be drawn on Sunday, March 28. Jacobson will contact people who won to get their prizes to them ASAP. The Easter Egg Hunt promises to be a fun and successful event for the whole community.
“I would like to thank everyone who has donated to this event,” said Jacobson. “I would also like to thank everyone who is willing to participate. I hope everyone enjoys it!”
