In early September, Jocelyn Jennings opened Langdon Electrolysis Clinic located at 724 3rd Street on the corner next door to the Bread Pan Bakery.
“Electrolysis is the only permanent hair removal method approved by the FDA,” said Jennings.
Electrolysis is a safe time-tested procedure invented over 100 years ago. A very fine sterile probe is inserted into the hair follicle at the surface of the skin. The growth center of the hair is then destroyed with heat and current so that the hair never grows back. Everything is sanitized and/or sterilized between clients.
“Electrolysis equipment has evolved a lot,” Jennings said. She uses the latest top-of-the-line technology so that the process for each follicle takes only a fraction of a second. A client may experience temporary redness at the activity site for a couple days, but that is normal.
Jennings provides free consultations with the option of having a coinciding 15 minute session at a reduced rate. Sessions are typically 15 or 30 minutes depending on the size of the area to be treated, with 60 minute sessions available if needed. Appointments can be made through her Facebook page “Langdon Electrolysis Clinic” or by calling 701-335-6037. The number of sessions needed can be determined at the consultation.
Jennings received her license earlier this summer from the North Dakota Board of Health. This required 600 hours of textbook studies and hands-on training which she completed at the Southeastern School of Electrology and Laser in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jennings is originally from Des Lacs near Minot. She was previously the family and consumer science teacher at Park River Area Schools. She and her husband, Taylor, live in Langdon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.