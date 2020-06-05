A man's health is his most prized possession, and during the month of June, the United States puts the focus on improving the health of its male citizens. Cavalier County Memorial Hospital and Cavalier County Health District want to remind residents that now is a great time to bring the focus back on your general health.
“With the warmer temperatures outside, we welcome the start of June and Men's Health Month. As stubborn as we men can be, it is important that we take responsibility for our own health and wellness. This is true whether you've just graduated from high school, are in the 'prime' of life or consider yourself 'high mileage',” Dr. Charles Emerson, MD, of CCMH said.
No matter the age, being healthy begins with healthy habits. The Centers for Disease Control offers these tips not only for men but for everyone to take up. By encouraging overall healthy habits, everyone can enjoy good health.
Eat healthy and include a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Fruits and vegetables have many vitamins and minerals that may help protect you from chronic diseases. Limit foods and drinks high in calories, sugar, salt, fat, and alcohol.
Regular physical activity has many benefits. It can help control your weight, reduce your risk of heart disease and some cancers, and can improve your mental health and mood. Find fun ways to be active together. Adults need 2.5 hours of physical activity each week.
Set an example by choosing not to smoke and encourage the men in your life to quit smoking. Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term benefits. You lower your risk for different types of cancer and don’t expose others to secondhand smoke—which causes health problems.
Help the men in your life recognize and reduce stress. Physical or emotional tension are often signs of stress. They can be reactions to a situation that causes you to feel threatened or anxious. Learn ways to manage stress including finding support, eating healthy, exercising regularly, and avoiding drugs and alcohol.
"With all the focus on COVID, other health issues seem to be taking a backseat right now. Many of the things you can do to help protect yourself against COVID are the same things that will protect you from other chronic and acute disease. These steps include quitting tobacco, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, eating healthy and reducing stress. It is also important to check with your provider about routine health screenings you may be due for such as colonoscopy, lipid screening, diabetes screenings and blood pressure screening," Stephanie Welsh, RN, Cavalier County Health District said.
Health care providers, along with family and friends, can and have taken up the cause of reminding men of the importance of getting check-ups. By encouraging men to see a doctor or health professional for regular checkups, health is better taken care of. Knowing your family's health history also makes catching any health issues that much easier. Men can prepare for doctor’s visits. Certain diseases and conditions may not have symptoms, so checkups help identify issues early or before they can become a problem.
It’s important for men (and women) to understand their family health history, which is a written or graphic record of the diseases and health conditions present in your family. It is helpful to talk with family members about health history, write this information down, and update it from time to time.
“Doing things like yearly exams and blood work can catch medical issues early on and prevent them from becoming big problems. If you have a family history of cancer, diabetes, or heart disease, a simple yearly lab test and basic physical exam can catch many of these things early,” Dr. Emerson explained.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States, killing 347,879 men in 2017—that’s about 1 in every 4 male deaths. Half of the men who die suddenly of coronary heart disease had no previous symptoms. This “silent killer” may go unnoticed and not be diagnosed until a man experiences signs or symptoms of a heart attack, heart failure, or an arrhythmia. Even if you have no symptoms, you may still be at risk for heart disease. High blood pressure, high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease. About half of Americans have at least one of these three risk factors. Several other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put people at a higher risk for heart disease, including:
• Diabetes
• Overweight and obesity
• Unhealthy diet
• Physical inactivity
• Excessive alcohol use
“A screening chest x-ray, colonoscopy, or EKG can literally save your life. In particular, farmers have unique occupational health concerns like lung disease and many types of skin cancer,” Dr. Emerson said.
While it is fairly well-known that heart disease is the number one cause of death cross all age groups, for white males another health concern is on the rise. The leading cause of death for white males between the ages of 45 and 84 is cancer.
“You may require other screening exams if you are a current or former smoker or have a history of alcohol or other substance abuse,” says Dr. Emerson.
The most common kinds of cancer among men in the U.S. are skin cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. One type that gets a lot of news coverage for men is prostate cancer. Most prostate cancers grow slowly and don’t cause any health problems in men who have them. Treatment can cause serious side effects but is still very important. Some cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a very common sexually transmitted infection. With the breakthrough HPV vaccine, risk from certain types of HPV that most often cause cancers of the penis, anus, and oropharynx (back of the throat, including the base of the tongue and tonsils) are now greatly reduced.
“It's important because, as you prepare for a career, support a growing family or stay active in the golden years, your family depends on you,” Dr. Emerson said.
Dr. Emerson provided a breakdown of what a man's health checkup history should look like. In your late teens, 20s, and 30s there should be screening blood tests for diabetes and cholesterol and a good skin exam. In your 40s - a skin exam and cholesterol check yearly, and diabetes and prostate blood tests every three years. In your 50s, a screening colonoscopy and prostate checks should happen and at age 65, one time ultrasound screening for abdominal aortic aneurysm.
At every stage of life there is one area of health that is typically ignored and undertreated, which is mental health. Mental health is how we think, feel, and act as we cope with life. To be at your best, you need to feel good about your life and value yourself. Everyone feels worried, anxious, sad, or stressed sometimes. However, if these feelings do not go away and they interfere with your daily life, get help. Talk with your doctor or another health care professional about your feelings and treatment options. Depression is one of the leading causes of disease or injury worldwide for both men and women. Signs of depression include persistent sadness, grumpiness, feelings of hopelessness, tiredness and decreased energy, and thoughts of suicide.
“We at CCMH recognize the importance of keeping all of our patients as healthy as possible, even stubborn North Dakota farmers. Your health is your responsibility,” Dr. Emerson says.
Celebrate Men's Health Month by “manning up” and start a healthy new routine today by scheduling your next checkup.
