Election 2020 is heating up just like the summer sun as one of the hottest turnouts in voting took place on June 9 in Cavalier County. With a total of 1,098 ballots cast the 2020 Primary tally places in the top three election cycles within the past five.
“We surpassed the total votes in three out of the past five Primary Elections, so I would have to say the all vote by mail election had an exceptional turnout,” Cavalier County Auditor Lisa Gellner said.
The workload for Gellner and the election workers was a lot easier this year thanks to all vote by mail which spread out what needed to be done leading up to the election. Not having the precinct in the courthouse open also allowed Gellner and Deputy Auditor Monica Porterfield to be more hands-on with the election workers, guiding them through the steps to process the mail ballots. With only one of the election workers having worked an election before, Gellner felt that they did a really great job. Reducing the number of workers needed for the election also brought some cost savings to the county.
“Vote by mail was definitely more cost effective this time with the state mailing applications to all the eligible voters. It also reduces the number of election workers and the cost of paying them,” Gellner explained. “In light of the pandemic, we utilized county employees for all but one of the election workers, drastically reducing the cost for election workers.”
Perhaps the biggest improvement to the system of voting was the new election machine. State legislature approved the cost of the new machines and software during the last legislative session. Gellner explained that in the past the election workers would spend anywhere from four to six hours feeding ballots into the tabulator. Yesterday, Gellner shared that it took less than an hour and processed more mail ballots than the county ever had.
“The new election machine we used to process the mail ballots worked awesome. This was a much needed update to the state's election system. The addition of the drop box at the courthouse was good. The drop box was used a lot after hours, so we will most likely continue to have that available for sure leading up to the election,” Gellner said.
The one thing voters mention the most to Gellner regarding what they liked the most about vote by mail is the fact that they can fill in their ballot at their leisure and have the opportunity to research races or measures if they are not sure how they want to vote. This election year, researching and having the opportunity to learn more about a candidate before casting a vote is proving useful.
In the statewide elections, the North Dakota House of Representatives seat is up with Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong seeking re-election to a full term. At the state level, Armstrong received 97, 177 of which Cavalier County voters accounted for 754 votes. The Democratic side for the house seat had two candidates. ND Dem-NPL endorsed candidate Zach Raknerud received 20, 558 with Cavalier County voters contributing 122 votes to his campaign to seal his place on the November ballot. Roland Reimers also ran on the Democratic ticket, receiving 12,422 votes of which Cavalier County put in 72 to his total. The Libertarian party had Steven Peterson gaining 686 votes with Cavalier County giving him 3.
The race for Governor of North Dakota pitted Republican incumbent Doug Burgum against Michael Coachman. Burgum received 93,373 statewide votes with 715 coming from Cavalier County. Coachman was awarded 59 votes by Cavalier County voters for his total statewide of 10,577. Democratic candidate Shelley Lenz garnered 33,386 statewide votes with Cavalier County contributing 197. Libertarian candidate DuWayne Hendrickson received 665 votes statewide and 3 from Cavalier County.
At the District 10 level, Republican incumbent Senator Janne Myrdal received 732 votes from the the total 1,098 and Democratic challenger Charlie Hart earned 202 votes out of the total ballots cast. The House of Representatives race features Republican incumbents David Monson getting 706 votes and Chuck Damschen getting 694 votes out of the total 1,098 ballots cast in Cavalier County. Democratic challengers Elsie Magnus gained 190 votes and Melissa Anderson earned 169 votes out of the total 1,098 ballots cast.
The Cavalier County Commission saw two incumbents run unopposed. Dave Zeis was re-elected with 901 votes and Greg Goodman received a full-term approval with 855 votes.
The City of Langdon had three city commission positions up for election with only one of the members seeking re-election. Lawrence Henry will continue to serve on the City Commission with 376 votes. Darin Kaercher, who was appointed to the Commission this past spring, will continue with 356 votes. Christopher Vandal will join the Langdon City Commission with a 2 year unexpired term after receiving 332 votes.
The Langdon Park Board had three open positions on the ballot with only two names on the ballot. Two long-time park board members will return for another term with Holly Lyons receiving 393 votes and Sandra Mack 359. There were 18 write-in candidates with Todd Borchardt receiving 3, Tatiana Davis 2, Terri Johnson 2, Kade Pengilly 2, Patricia Barta 1, Ron Barta 1, Tom Beauchamp 1, Jennifer Busse 1, Andrea Jacobson 1, Lynetta Johnson 1, Tyrone Johnson 1, Jeff Kram 1, and Zack Schaefer 1.
The Langdon Area School District Board saw two current board members run unopposed. Dawn Kruk received 354 and Dave Hart received 290 out of 363 ballots that were returned to be counted according to LASD Business Manager Shauna Schneider.
The voters of Langdon also made it known they supported the continued publication of the Langdon City Commission minutes in the Cavalier County Republican with 395 voting yes and 23 voting no.
