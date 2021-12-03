Peter became seriously ill in late August of 2020 while harvesting in Minot, ND, with his crew. He quickly deteriorated requiring life support. After many tests, he was diagnosed with West Nile Virus. Peter was hospitalized in Minot on August 25, 2020, and airlifted to Vibra Hospital in Fargo on November 25. In late December, he was moved by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. The virus has resided in his spinal column which has caused paralysis. He spent many weeks in ICU requiring a tracheostomy and oxygen for breathing.
In early June, Peter was moved by ambulance to North Ridge Health & Rehab Center, where he worked with both an occupational & physical therapist. He made some great strides and was able to walk with a walker. His trach was removed in early August, but on August 7, he was taken to North Memorial ER due to respiratory difficulties, and the trach was reinserted. He was at Regency Hospital (acute long-term care) for about a month and then taken back to North Ridge where the trach remains in place. He is making progress: there is movement in his right hand, he is able to walk with a PT without a walker for 15 feet, and is working on balance. He is still dealing with respiratory issues and using oxygen as needed. Even though he is making some progress, he still has a very long and difficult road to recover. Peter is determined to keep Fighting the Bite!
Peter is very grateful for all the prayers, cards, and messages. If you are able to make any size of donation to assist with medical bills, lost income, and transportation needs, it would be greatly appreciated. Please consider donating to one of the options listed below. If you are not able to give financially, please say a daily prayer for his healing & strength or mail a get-well card to:
North Ridge Health & Rehab Center Attn: Peter Heid - Room 101
5430 Boone Avenue N.
New Hope, MN 55428
Bless you all! We appreciate any support! We have set up a CaringBridge site.
Donations can be made to:
Peter Heid Benefit Account - Harvest Bank
PO Box 70
Kimball, MN 55353
