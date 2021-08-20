Amy Kram, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Langdon Area High School, was named Teacher of the Year by the North Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education (NDACTE). The award was announced Monday, August 10, 2021, at the ND Career and Technical Education Professional Development Conference in Bismarck, ND. As a result, Kram will be nominated for the ACTE Region V Awards to be selected in April 2022.
“The nomination process and award selection are both led by colleagues in career and technical education,” said Kram, “so I am very honored to have received the ND CTE Teacher of the Year! Throughout my career, many of my mentors have also received this award, so it is incredibly humbling to be recognized in this manner.”
Kram was nominated by the awards committee of the North Dakota Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences, a sub-division of NDACTE. They notify the nominees who then complete the application process.
“The award application included a section where I needed to address 3 factors,” said Kram, “how I contribute to implementing a high-quality career and technical education program to ensure student success, innovation in CTE, and encouraging student leadership in CTE.” One of Kram’s letters of recommendation was from LAHS Principal Ethen Askvig.
“Mrs. Kram has been instrumental in the growth of our CTE programs and courses,” said Askvig. “One of the best examples is her development of our FCCLA program. Since starting the FCCLA program for Langdon Area High School in the 2013-14 school year, it has grown to close to 60 members last school year. Student participation has increased due to the relationships she is able to form with students and her commitment to developing leaders. Nine students have obtained state leadership positions since her creation of the program and many more have held regional and local leadership positions. Mrs. Kram willingly takes on additional students in classes, freely gives up her prep period for students looking to complete work and projects, and has filmed demonstrations for our local “Cardinal Vision” channel. Her desire, enthusiasm, and passion for the students and teaching profession make her a successful educator and one very much deserving of this prestigious award.”
Kram will be starting her eleventh year at LAHS. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Science Education from North Dakota State University in 1998. She taught Family and Consumer Sciences and advised FCCLA at Rolla High School for thirteen years before coming to Langdon. Kram earned her master's degree in Family and Consumer Sciences Education from NDSU in December of 2014.
Amy and her husband, Curt, have two sons: Ethan will be a senior and Tyler will be a sophomore in Langdon this coming year. They live in rural Wales where they also farm with family.
