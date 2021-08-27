Curt Kram is starting a new chapter in his career in education as the new elementary principal in the Munich Public School District.
Kram grew up in the Wales area and graduated from Langdon High School. He earned his undergraduate degree at North Dakota State University with a major in vocal music education and minor in instrumental music education. Kram began his teaching career in Pembina, ND, teaching K-12 music for 3 years. He was then hired by Langdon and taught various grade levels of band and choir for 24 years. An opportunity in mentoring kindled a new interest and a new path.
“Some years ago, I completed the North Dakota Teacher Mentor Training and had the opportunity to mentor a new music educator,” said Kram, “which I found to be an extremely rewarding experience. I enjoyed the opportunity to support another educator as they began their career in education. That led me to pursue an interest I had in educational leadership, bringing me to where I am now.”
Kram is currently completing his Master of Education in Educational Leadership, also at NDSU.
“I know that this position will come with a whole new set of challenges from my previous positions,” said Kram, “but I look forward to getting to know the students, staff, and parents of the Munich Public School District.”
Kram resides near Wales with his wife, Amy, and their two sons. When he is not working at school, he recharges at home working on farm business, spending time with his family, and tending to his garden.
