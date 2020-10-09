Congratulations to Cavalier County Recorder Vicki Kubat who was recently honored with the 2020 Excellence in County Government by a County Official Award from the North Dakota Association of Counties (NDACo). The award seeks to honor those who have shown exceptional dedication, leadership, and involvement for the good of all counties.
“The selection committee looks for people who go above and beyond, reaching across county lines,” said Jeff Eslinger, Assistant Director of Member Services for NDACo. “Vicki has been a mentor to other recorders around the state. Most recorders would know Vicki and received good advice from her.”
The NDACo is an organization that aims to represent the needs of county government in legislative matters and act as a liaison between counties. Working closely with Congress and the National Association of Counties, NDACo also alerts county officials to national developments that impact county government.
“Almost every year there are changes in the law that affect counties,” said Eslinger. “Vicki has testified before the state legislature many times.”
Every year, NDACo invites counties and county associations to consider nominating someone for the awards. There are four categories: Commissioner, Official (elected or appointed), Employee, and Hall of Honor (retirees). The County Recorders Association nominated Kubat for the award.
“I am humbled to have received the county official award as there are many well deserving county officials in the state of North Dakota,” said Kubat.
Kubat’s nomination outlined her 29 years of county government service and involvement in the NDACo and other state and local organizations. Over those 29 years, she has served in a leadership capacity on the ND County Recorders Association Executive Board, the NDACo Board of Directors, the NDACo Executive Board, the ND Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, and the ND Recorder Information Network. Kubat has served 21 years on the Langdon EMT Ambulance Service and was the 2020 EMT of the Year. She has been involved locally in the Chamber of Commerce, Eagles Auxiliary, Cavalier County Memorial Hospital, and St. Edwards Catholic Church in Nekoma.
“She has a servant’s heart and is always making herself available to help others,” said Ramsey County Recorder Katie Nadeau. “Vicki always makes you feel valuable and included. She has taught me leadership skills that focus on kindness, respect, and the good of all.”
The Award is normally presented at the annual NDACo convention in Bismarck. This year, the convention is virtual and will be held on October 12 – 14, 2020.
