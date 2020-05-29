For Austin Lafrenz, the seed business is family tradition. When the opportunity for re-entering the trade was presented, Lafrenz took it as a chance to, once again, have a part in the agricultural community of Langdon.
“I was pretty much raised out at the seed plant when I was growing up. There is just a lot of history up there, and I always loved the business,” Lafrenz explained.
The Lafrenz name has been a part of the ag sector since the late 60's when Lafrenz's grandfather was part of the seed business. This continued with his father operating the business until 2007. When the location came up for sale, Lafrenz saw the opportunity to rekindle the family tradition of providing quality seed services to the area.
“This is the chance to step back into the business, hopefully grow it, and service Cavalier County customers,” Lafrenz said.
Lafrenz is ready to create the relationships with producers that will make for longstanding customers. Lafrenz shares that he is available day or night to assist producers and meet their needs. That personal relationship will be stronger as customers deal directly with the owner rather than a manager or representative.
“I'll take time and offer quality product and service,” Lafrenz said.
Lafrenz Seed Solutions will be offering a variety of seed to the area with names such as Legacy and 21st Century Genetics. There are several more that Lafrenz is more than happy to discuss with producers to meet their needs. Lafrenz knows this is how he will meet his goals of growing sales, seed cleaning, and meet the changing demands of the agricultural community.
“Agriculture changes so fast you have to be able to change and adapt to the demand,” Lafrenz said. “You just have to change with the times.”
Lafrenz has already had a very busy spring and wishes to thank all of his customers from the last few months. He is looking forward to helping these customers and more producers with their seed needs.
Please contact Lafrenz Seed Solutions at 256-2374.
