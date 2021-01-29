Lake Region State College in Devils Lake is putting a new spin on its Royal Treatment program. Instead of going to area schools during the basketball season, this year Royal Treatment will be delivered in a virtual manner. Termed the Battle Royale, LRSC will highlight two sports co-ops weekly over the next few months. During the week-long battle, area residents can vote for their favorite co-op on the LRSC Facebook or Instagram pages.
During the match week, there will be posts that showcase Lake Region State College students and alumni that are from the competing co-ops/schools. The event hashtag will be #TreatedLikeARoyal.
“We encourage students, families, teachers, administrators and community members to like and/or share these daily posts so winning co-ops can advance to the 2nd round,” said LRSC President Doug Darling.
The Final Four schools will each win a $250 scholarship that will go to a student who will be attending LRSC in 2021-2022 or 2022-2023. The Finals Winner will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded to a senior from that co-op and an award for the co-op Booster Club to be used next season.
Besides the tournament competition, a Free Agent round will run simultaneously and is open to any North Dakota high school senior interested in Lake Region State College. These students enter the contest by submitting posts that explain why they would like to attend LRSC by including photos, artwork or videos with the hashtag #TreatedLikeARoyal. The Free Agent program will run from February 4, 2021, to March 15, 2021. Four students with qualifying entries will be drawn at random for a $250 scholarship on or about March 15, 2021, with a $2,000 grand prize scholarship drawn at a LRSC -hosted Facebook live event on or about March 22, 2021.
Students can only win one $250 scholarship, and these scholarships are not transferable.
Throughout the different contests, Lake Region State College is hoping to feature alumni along with current students.
“We are looking for quotes or perhaps a short video clip of favorite classes, instructors, memories about LRSC,” Darling said.
For more information on the Battle Royale, contact: Haley.Lorenz@lrsc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.