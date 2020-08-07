In a special meeting held August 3, the Langdon Area School Board unanimously approved plans to tentatively return to face-to-face learning for the upcoming school year. This decision came with a risk level framework divided into five phases, outlining that the school may need to return to varying levels of distance learning depending on state-level guidance and community safety. Two individual plans formulated by a special committee, made up of administration, staff, students, community members, parents, County health authorities, and board members, were submitted. The primary plan, Return to Learning Plan, outlines guidance and protocols for student and staff safety in regards to face-to-face learning. The second, Distance Learning Plan 2020-2021, exclusively outlines plans for various levels of distance learning.
These plans were presented to the board after extensive deliberations on how to approach uncertainties the school may face in relation to the COVID-19 epidemic. Many aspects of pre-epidemic school culture have and will continue to be adjusted. With many members of the community anxious to hear what changes will be implemented, the school strove to outline what the community should expect.
It was previously noted that an implementation of a five-phase risk assessment will be implemented. These five phases are organized into three response levels in relation to risk. Respectively, they are color coded as Blue/Green, Yellow, and Orange/Red. Blue/Green represents the new normal level of operation. Standard precautions will be observed. Yellow classifies a heightened exposure risk, with viral transmission still under control. Orange/Red represents significant risk with a high likelihood of exposure. Following these risk levels, the school will observe open grounds with restrictions in a Blue/Green stage; a mixture of distance learning and open grounds for Yellow, and closed grounds and distance learning only for Orange/Red. It’s also important to note that students at risk or households who are uncomfortable sending students to school facilities, will be permitted to choose distance learning from day one.
With this outlined, many may wonder what the new normal will look like. With school grounds opening amid a Blue/Green “new normal” level, individuals can expect to see a higher-level of precautions. For example, students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings when moving around the building. Signs advising this will be placed at all entrances to school grounds. Face coverings have emerged as the primary tool against COVID transmission and are often associated with medical masks. However, in addition to masks, bandanas, scarves, or any other readily available cloth article that covers both the nose and mouth to prevent large droplets from becoming airborne will be permitted. It is recommended by the Center for Disease Control that if reusable coverings are implemented, they be washed after each use. They state that face coverings can be washed in regular laundry using laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for respective material. (CDC)
While students and staff will be required to provide these items themselves, disposable masks will be present for visitors that need them. These coverings will be required in hallways, common areas, and busses. In exception to this is classrooms and lunch periods. During these times, depending on the risk phase, social distancing will be integrated to allow individuals to remove said coverings. One other exception to this rule will be implemented in the elementary school. There, some teaching staff will wear face shields. This exception is with a concern that it is critical for the development of the lower grade levels to see the pronunciation of phonics from their teachers. The school has also warned that social distancing isn’t always possible on busses. Participants in school transportation should understand that there are risks associated. With this stated, no individual will be allowed on the bus without wearing a face covering.
Guardians can expect to see a questionnaire to determine individuals that are at a heightened risk from infection. This will allow the school to present these individuals with alternative learning methods if necessary.
Staff will start the year with the necessary training to effectively implement distance learning technology. Similarly, students can be expected to learn these programs during the first few days of class. This will ensure a solid understanding of these programs if an emergency forces their utilization. It is also expected that guardians will monitor student health daily. Any cold or flu symptoms including, but not limited to, a cough, fever, respiratory infections, or vomiting are indications that a student should not attend school. A list of question is available in the plan that is available on the school website to aid in the monitoring. Also to aid in enforcing this requirement, the school has chosen to amend attendance policies. This temporary amendment states that missed days will not affect semester tests. This is in hopes to accommodate students who are symptomatic and ensure they stay off school grounds for community safety. If staff or students present any indication of illness, their temperature may be taken at the school office. Furthermore, if symptomatic, they will be isolated in a designated sick room while guardians are contacted. The school district will follow guidelines for isolation and quarantine outlined by the North Dakota Department of Health and the Cavalier County Health District.
The school has also implemented a rigorous prevention regimen which was approved by the board and outlined in the Return to Learning Plan. This plan includes the presence of hand sanitizer at all entrances. Janitorial staff will also provide all classrooms with cleaning materials such as wipes and sprays to sanitize desks and work surfaces. Teachers and students will be required to use these materials to disinfect surfaces before leaving work areas open to others. Furthermore, classroom and common areas will be mist sanitized at the end of each day. High traffic entryways will be disinfected in the morning, at the start and end of lunch period, and at the end of the school day. Water fountains will also be disinfected regularly. However, it is encouraged, but not required, that students bring a reusable water bottle to refill at fountains as opposed to drinking directly from fixtures. The school will also advise individuals to engage in frequent hand washing.
In addition to these measures, a plexiglass receiving window has been installed in the school offices. This allows the office to safely transfer items such as paperwork or student property in and out without the need to enter the confined space the office provides. Additional plexiglass has also been acquired in the event that it is needed to implement desktop dividers in accordance with heightened risk level safety measures.
While the school board has opted for face-to-face learning, issues relating to technology and potential distance learning emerged. High School Principal Ethen Askvig presented a technology proposal to update the current middle and high school computer technology to support the school in the event of ground closures. The proposal was for 120 additional devices. Currently, the school has a total of 105 devices. It was noted that many parents have already provided their children the ability to participate in learning through personal devices. Per a survey presented to parents of students, 84 of 258 respondents stated they would need additional devices. However, previous distance learning frameworks allowed students in the same household to share computers. Under the new model, class times are set, and multiple devices may be necessary for siblings to attend online courses simultaneously.
While the school isn’t required to provide devices to individuals in the event of distance learning, two quotes for 120 additional devices were presented. Reflecting $157,000 and $163,000 respectively. This cost would be divided into a three-year lease to own contract. Both quotes would also provide tech support and the ability for the school to update all devices remotely for three years. It is argued remote updates would be beneficial in the sense that they eliminate the need for devices to change hands.
With this stated, the board was presented with two contrasting options to aid in the upcoming school year. The first being the mentioned computers to fulfill the potential need for families that rely on school provided devices. The second being an implementation of live streaming cameras in all classrooms. Streaming cameras are a camera installed in classrooms that follow the teacher as they move about the room. It was argued that this would give the teacher and students a more authentic classroom experience if distance learning is implemented.
If this system were in place, a teacher could potentially teach children face-to-face and online simultaneously. This benefit would eliminate stress on teaching staff that would otherwise need to teach students that were distance learning in a separate timeframe. A quote for the system came to $22,821 for 20 cameras in the middle and high school. If implemented in the elementary school, an additional 18 cameras may be needed at an additional cost, almost doubling the original quote.
While it is believed a camera system is necessary, this high-tech approach wasn’t the first choice when opting for additional support. It arose as the only viable option to implement before the school year begins. Cheaper fixed camera options exist but are sold out and cannot be obtained in a timely fashion. Furthermore, these cheaper systems don’t afford the benefits a higher tech avenue provides. On the other hand, it was also argued that most school devices already have these cheaper camera options intergraded in their systems. Universally, laptop computers and tablets come standard with a webcam installed. The choice between computer devices and camera systems was contested at length. High School Principal Ethen Askvig argued that while beneficial for the school, “to kids that can’t afford a computer, cameras are useless.” This statement is with a concern that a number of students may not have independent resources to access online learning. In support of this position, Superintendent Daren Christianson also advised the board to consider the quality of learning for all students in their decision.
In the end, the board chose to deny the purchase of new computer devices with the belief that they may not be necessary in relation to cost. While an interest in the implementation of cameras was agreed upon, it was decided to reconvene on this subject after solid costs are obtained. All avenues of offsetting cost via grants, donations, and relief funds will also be pursued. This decision came after considering the upcoming mill levy vote for a new boiler system in the elementary school and previous staff cuts in relation to budgets. A strong focus on reining in spending was established, and the board does not wish to lose previous strides in this area. They expressed an interest in looking at technology updates as something to budget for in the future. A conclusion on the matter of implementing a camera system will be discussed at a special meeting before the next scheduled regular meeting.
Further changes approved were the temporary suspension of various policies that will allow the school more flexibility in accommodating student experiences. Some were involving the middle and high school and others were for the elementary school.
• Attendance regarding semester tests will be suspended.
• The current backpack policy will be suspended, allowing backpacks to be carried class to class, to allow for less use of lockers.
• Student phone policies will be altered.
• Dual credit restrictions will be lifted.
• Transportation to school events amendment allowing parents to transport children.
• Green Slip/White Slips will be electronic.
• Doctors note + work on Microsoft Teams may count as a present day for attendance.
• Handbook will be revised.
• Site-specific details will be formulated by the board's next meeting.
