The Langdon Area School Board met August 17th at 7:00 p.m. for their scheduled meeting. The business manager reported the audit is for the most part done and will be presented in either September or October.
A junior at LAHS came to the board requesting to graduate this school year. She has proven to educators the willingness to learn and work hard with the dual credits she has accumulated. This request is timely as Collier would like to apply for scholarships and apply to college. The response to the request will also determine her course schedule this school year. After discussion and looking at the uniqueness of her situation, the board agreed to deviate from policy and approve her early graduation request as long as she passes her required classes this school year. The policy will be reviewed for later situations. Another student requested to do just four required courses rather than to fill in a whole class schedule since he only had those four classes to complete to graduate, and this would be his second year as a senior. That was motioned and approved.
The superintendent reported that the janitorial staff has done a fantastic job getting the school cleaned up for the school year. This year is not fully staffed as there is an extreme shortage of applicatants for most education jobs, but administration has worked with present teachers' schedules to have classes covered. There is still a need for another English teacher. There’s a grant, if approved, to get 75 low-cost computers.
Mr. Askvig reported books for science and anatomy as well as planners have not been received and are hoping to receive them soon.
Transportation Committee reported they acquired a bid on a new suburban for $48,900. The school will receive a discount and is tax exempt for this purchase. It was noted that the minibuses will need to be replaced in the future, and it would be in the budget's best interest to get a suburban to replace the van now rather than when a minibus will also need to be replaced. Purchase of the suburban from D&B Motors was approved and a new minibus is in the plans for next fall. In order to transport students in the suburban, it will be required to take a defensive driving class and a DOT physical that the school would pay for. Activities Committee had a co-op meeting, and they are also going to try to provide transportation for elementary sports to the best of their abilities upon driver availability.
The Return to Learning plan and protocols took up a majority of the meeting. It was discussed extensively with community feedback with multiple statements of “make a common sense decision.” A petition had circulated for parents wanting masks to be up to the parents whether they are worn or not. The petition was not to debate the effectiveness of masking but to make it an optional protection. There were several parents who spoke about not wanting their kids to be required to mask up. It was requested to not mandate masking.
Steph Welsh from County Health brought facts to the table on how much more the delta variant of COVID is spread compared to COVID-19. The goal is to keep the kids in school if possible, as closing down and having fully online learning is also very hard on students and parents as well. As a reference- October 21st, 2020, there were 4 cases of COVID. 14 days later there were 115 cases. With the delta variant being 3x more contagious, it won’t take long to hit high numbers once it hits. What is very concerning about the delta variant is it is affecting children symptomatically and putting kids in the hospital. With 11 years and younger unable to be vaccinated at this time, it can put the elementary school at higher risk.
What should the numbers be to have a board meeting called to reevaluate the masking issue? This was the question asked as there is no right or wrong answer. After much discussion, it was decided with the multi-layer mitigation techniques to reduce possible spread of COVID to not require masks. Masks are optional and are a parental decision at this time. Once there are 5 positive cases in the schools or 40 positive cases in the county, the school board will call a meeting to determine what to do at that time. The board is planning ahead to frequently discuss options as there is no saying what exactly will happen this school year.
Last year the attendance policy was thrown out the window as we had a year of quarantines and virtual learning. It was requested to bring back a policy as some students abused that power by not attending virtual class. This policy will exempt students for quarantine days due to COVID for taking semester tests. A virtual learning policy was also motioned and approved if need be but is subject to change depending on how this year proceeds.
Contracts in different forms for Beth Romfo, Barb Boesl, Becca Romfo, and Amy Kram have all been reviewed and approved. All but one bus driver (substitute drive) was approved. Annual financial report was approved for publication.
The next scheduled meeting will be September 20, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.
