The Langdon Area School District’s annual school board election is being held Tuesday, June 8. Polls are open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Langdon Area High School. There are two positions open; both are for a three-year term. One seat is for Langdon city, and one seat is for rural at large. Also on the ballot this year is whether or not the school district should publish their minutes in the newspaper. Voters can vote in-person on June 8 or by mail-in ballots. If you are in need of a mail-in ballot, contact the business manager at the high school at 256-5291.
There are only two people running for the Langdon city spot, Tiffany Hetletved and Christina Crockett. Because no person submitted paperwork to run for the rural at large seat, voters can leave that area on their ballot blank or can write-in a person.
Here is a little highlight of the two that are running for the Langdon city seat:
Tiffany Hetletved is running for re-election to the Langdon Area School Board. When asked why she is re-running she stated, “Because I’m passionate about ensuring that every child receives a quality education in order to be successful. I believe education is the key to success, and investing in our youth is an investment in our community. I believe I am able to serve the district as an ethical, compassionate, accountable, and fair board member in order to meet the needs of the district. I am educated on the issues and understand the challenges that we face as a district. I enjoy learning about the new programs and opportunities for our students and advocating for each and every child in our district. I want to continue serving the district and see through what we have been working on as a school board.” She is married to Kyle, who is a lineman for Ottertail Power Company. They have three daughters: Madison, Marlee and Meggy. They have lived in Langdon for 20 years, and she has been employed as an Insurance Agent at Mostad Insurance Services for 10 years.
Christina Crockett is also running for the Langdon Area School Board position. When asked why she decided to run for the school board position, this is what she had to say: “There are several different reasons that influenced my decision to run for the school board. To me, education is invaluable, and the children of this community have the right to an education that will stimulate their growth and improve their future. Our school does a great job at providing a well-rounded education for our local children, but I still see room for improvement. If elected, I’d like to give teachers a bigger voice in decisions made at the school because they are the ones who are interacting with our children daily and have the most influence on their education. They can tell us what is and isn’t working. I’d also like to get families of schoolchildren more involved with the school in organizations such as the PTA. Organizations like the PTA give families a voice in their child’s education, and it promotes student success in school.” She is married to Benjamin Crockett, who is from Langdon where they currently reside. She grew up in Pennsylvania and attended Penn State University where she obtained her bachelor's in biology and a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction. She works at the Pembina County FSA office as a farm program technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.