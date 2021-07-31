The Langdon Area School board met July 20 and 26 with much discussion centering around COVID-19 and what will be protocol this upcoming school year. Steph Welsh, Cavalier County Public Health Nurse, was a visitor at the meeting and expressed that masking works, but masking is what has the biggest push back and might be hard to enforce as the community has been unmasked for the most part. Social distancing and vaccinating have decreased the numbers as well. With the new Delta Variant of COVID-19, the vaccine has proven to be effective without boosters. The Delta Variant is more contagious, and natural immunity from having COVID last season hasn’t decreased the severity of the symptoms and effects, but the vaccine has shown to be a good defense. Students and staff, if vaccinated, that may be in close contact would not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms per CDC guidelines. The FDA is looking to approve COVID vaccines that possibly, come November, could be offered to children under 12 years of age. It was asked if Welsh would come in for a clinic day to give vaccines to staff and students that want to get the vaccine, and she agreed that her office could do that. The state numbers are climbing, and areas the Delta Variant has hit have been severe. The board agreed they want to keep students and staff safe and in school. Supt. Daren Christianson will be meeting with administration from other schools to see what other areas are implementing as well. Welsh agreed to come back with updates at the next meeting.
Daren Bachman accepted his appointment to be on the board until the next election in June 2022. Dave Hart is now the president with Tiffany Hetletved as vice president.
Seventh grade orientation will be August 18th from 5:00-6:00 p.m.
The school is still looking for a full-time counselor and may have someone that will come out of retirement to lend a hand. September 20th the board will meet at 5:00 p.m. rather than 7:00 p.m. and have a retreat to follow so everyone can meet the new educators on staff.
Athletic director Ethen Askvig reported that there’s going to more communication and understanding for students wanting to participate in dual sports or activities creating less pressure on kids. Concerning girls softball- the girls wanting to participate have been fundraising and are around $3,000-$4,000, and the board would like to see that hit $15,000 to have a season. The deadline to decide if they are going to have a team is January 1st, so they would like the money to be raised before December 1st. Once school starts, they want to get a head count of girls wanting to play as well and would like at least 16 participants. If money gets raised but the numbers are not what is needed, it was a thought to possibly co-op with Cavalier. Langdon cannot have a club team as they wouldn’t be able to play any school teams according to NDHSAA rules.
Coaching contracts for the fall are in with Rich Olson as head coach for volleyball and Alison Podhradsky for assistant coach. Junior high volleyball will be Jane Hart and Morgan Titus. Football will be Josh Krivarchka as head coach and Tim Polansky and Sam Preble for assistants. Junior high football is not set but hoping to have someone lined up in the next week. Elementary football will be Josh Schaefer. Golf will be Jenny Romfo and Connie Kjos. Cross country will be Mr. Hetler and Kiara Bassingthwaite.
The next regular board meetings will remain to be held every 3rd Monday at 7:00 p.m. Cavalier County Republican was approved to publish board meeting minutes.
Farmers and Merchants bank, Choice Bank, and Horizon Bank were approved to
Business Manager Shauna Schneider has done training and has higher qualifications, and the board agreed to increase her salary by $2.00 per hour.
Hot lunches for students will be free this year like last year, and the board agreed to leave the prices for hot lunches the same as last year for adults. Activity pass and attendance fees had changed at a previous meeting.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, August 17th at 7:00 p.m.
