The Langdon School Board met Monday, September 20, for their regular scheduled meeting. Minutes from the previous meeting were tabled until the business manager could be present. The financial reports were approved. There was a short discussion on the hot lunch program having hick-ups with a food vendor. With the lack of truck drivers, it has caused issues for many schools.
The superintendent's report included details about the “Alive at 25” defensive driving coarse. This course is 4 hours and for grades 9-12. The cost is $4500 to offer it to grades 9-12. A $1000 grant was received and there is a community source that is interested in donating the remaining $3500. Mr. Christianson would like to offer this course still this fall.
The elementary principal reported about the MTSS testing. These tests are to help target interventions for students that need more help in certain areas. The COVID response policy team for the elementary discussed splitting larger classes when students test positive in that class. Several classes combine for certain subjects, and the splitting is to slow or prevent spreading of COVID.
The building committee reported the missing rooftop unit is up and working and are hoping by the end of the month to have everything done at the high school school for current projects. They are looking at grants for sanitized lighting in classrooms. These UV lights have filters that are good for 9,000 hours. These lights are used in operating rooms already. The problem with the UV lights is the filters are around $500-$600 per unit. The grant money would cover the lights but likely not the filters in the future. The lighting would still work without replacing the filters.
It was requested to change the return to learning plan masking policy so the school were split when it comes to 5 cases for masking. The discussion brought up students and teachers that may go back and forth, or students from both schools riding the bus. Also, the number 5 was questioned to be raised for the high school as the high school students have the option to get vaccinated. It was agreed to separate the schools meaning that the 5 cases threshold would trigger the mask requirement while in motion for each school separately. For bus transportation, students need to sit in pods or assigned seats as it has been. For sporting events, it was agreed there needs to be uniformity. Attendees at events are to sit with family or social group before they remove masks if wearing masks in motion is required. Cases are monitored on a week-to-week basis and checked on Fridays.
The attendance policy was discussed. Currently the policy in place says if a student misses 10+ days with either excused or unexcused absences, they need to go before the board to get credit for those classes. It was suggested that if some of those 10+ absences were due to documented healthcare reasons, then administration could use their judgment regarding passing of classes with the student always having the option to go before the board if they disagree with administration's decision. The problems in the past were students not showing up or parents writing notes and the students aren’t where they said they were going to be. The student still has to be passing the class and turning in the work required. The change was approved. Absences being tied to semester testing is still being looked into.
The next scheduled meeting will be held October 18, 2021.
