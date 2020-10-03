On Tuesday, September 29, the Langdon Area School Board met in a special meeting to discuss COVID related policies in regards to close contact during athletic events. The Activities Committee met the previous evening where they created a possible addendum to the Return to School Plan to present to the board.
Formally submitted as Return to School Addendum 1A, this addendum is in regards to the blanket identification of teams as a close contact risk in the event of exposure to COVID positive opposing individuals. The addendum recognizes the board follows the CDC's current 6-foot social distancing recommendation and the 15-minute cumulative exposure for individuals to be considered a possible close contact case. They would not, however, “recognize or accept the blanket identification of individuals through competitive contact with opponents for consideration of close contact” without utilizing the previously stated standards. This essentially means if a member of an opposing team tests COVID positive, the board does not consider our entire participating team as potential candidates for close contact exposure unless close contact can be proven by recommended standards. Furthermore, it states the board acknowledges participation in these programs as voluntary, and participation in them may result in higher levels of COVID exposure. Therefore, parents do retain the right to withdraw their child from activities as they see fit.
The presentation of this opened a conversation on how the school should act in the event of opponent exposure. It was decided, when official close contact exposure occurs, all coaches, players, and parents will be notified. Furthermore, a letter may be sent home with participants to be signed off by their parents then returned by the following practice or game if they wish to continue participation. Also noted, with the unpredictable nature of exposure notices, this system might pose a time constraint on receiving consent by signature. For example, an exposure notice could happen as teams are en route to an event. A remedy to this was the acceptance of verbal consent by phone, an action that isn’t unprecedented and has been utilized in the past.
Several issues with this addendum were also discussed. The first being the fact that when the school is notified of exposure, it isn’t specific in nature. It only states a member or members of an opposing team have tested positive and whether or not they were on the court. It does not state individuals affected or the duration of their participation. This is problematic, as specific details such as duration and individual are a key element in determining unique individual exposure over blanket exposure. A resolution to this has not been formed. Additionally, it was questioned whether opposing teams will be given the same choice to participate in competition if potential positive individuals are allowed to play under this addendum. As a response, it was suggested that communication between schools exist in this regard, but whether actual individual consent is possible, it is unclear.
Ultimately, Dave Hart presented a motion to accept Addendum 1A, requesting a roll call vote. The board voted unanimously in favor, and the motion was carried. They then adjourned to begin revising the Return to School Plan.
