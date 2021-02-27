The LAS board meet for their scheduled meeting on February 18. There were two special presentations.
Mrs. Rueger presented assessment data with comparison to historical progress so far for this year. Having this data will help mend the educational lag due to COVID. A presentation on standards-based learning and grading at the elementary level was given by some members of the achievement/instruction team- Alison Podhradsky, Alexis LaFrenz, and Sam Preble. This way of grading shows students more than just test scores and can really point out where students may struggle so it can be resolved. Kathy Rueger also added that they wanted to start at the lower grade levels. Many schools are switching to the standards-based grading system, and it has shown positive results. At the next meeting, the team will present costs of training to use this method and answer additional questions.
Mr. Hetler reported that the heating plant in the elementary is struggling to maintain a reasonable level of comfort especially when the weather is the least desirable. For example, a 46 degree classroom in one area of the elementary was discussed. He also mentioned that there are no students currently participating in distance learning, and everyone is now attending school in the facility.
Mr. Askvig reported that with graduation coming soon, registration for students returning is also needing to be done. Concerns with cell phone use by middle school students was discussed and what can be done to keep them out of sight during class time. With COVID staying low for active cases in Langdon, the school is going to allowing the jr. high students to travel into the high school to classes they need rather than educators going to them. Masking would remain in place at this time.
As far as the athletic director report, there has not been any rules/regulations set from the state yet concerning spring sports. District basketball tournaments will be held at home sites for the higher-seeded teams. Langdon’s girls’ and boys’ teams will be the #1 seeds in both tournaments! Regional tournaments will follow a similar format. For next year, activity passes may be raised to $75 for individuals but remain at $50 for students not in an activity.
A motion was made to have a set job description for the technology coordinator position, and the job description was passed out and approved. Several jobs are getting updated job descriptions so staff don’t have to question or assume what is or is not a requirement for their job title.
The 2021-2022 school calendar was approved with the possibility of a couple changes. The school year will begin August 24, 2021, for students and end May 25, 2022.
The next school board election will be held June 8, 2021. Poll location will be set at the next meeting. One city seat and one rural at large seat are up for election.
On a bittersweet note, Darby Hart turned in her letter of resignation after teaching for 24 years at LAHS. Mrs. Hart’s letter of resignation was very appreciative of LAHS. Mrs. Hart is going to continue teaching and accepted a job in Munich as an English educator. President Olson expressed appreciation and best wishes to Mrs. Hart on behalf of the board. She will be missed.
There was a mutual agreement from the local teachers association and the board that they were not going to open up negotiations this year and would continue to uphold the current contract. A letter was presented that the educators did not want to put more financial burden on LAS for the upcoming school year. This motion was approved for acknowledgment.
Superintendent Daren Christianson’s evaluation was reported as satisfactory and approved by the board.
The next meeting will be held March 15 at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.