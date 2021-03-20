The Langdon Area School board held a regular meeting on March 15, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.
Langdon Area High School has received 4 applicants for an English teacher position for grades 7-12. The board has put together an interview committee to see who is the right fit for the school system.
The committee consensus is to try a vote for the heating problems at Langdon Elementary with a sunset clause. With the rising costs in building materials, it’s crucial a vote is done sooner than later to pass secure funding. The board is looking at having a vote in June 2021. It may be possible to get some funding from the state, and that is also being looked into.
The new elementary head custodian starts Monday! They are now looking to fill a position for a full-time high school custodian and part-time elementary custodian.
It was stated that mask wearing in the school buildings will still be implemented when students are moving classroom to classroom. With prom and the graduation party coming up, there is no guarantee COVID will stay at bay, and we need to do what we can so these gatherings can happen for students.
After a vote from the board, standards-based learning was accepted for implementation to start in the younger age groups (K-2nd grade). It’s a slow process to keep everyone on the same page as it is new and something that needs training and educating parents, students, and educators. With standards-based learning, students, staff, and parents can see where the student is struggling - not only with material but with behavior. There are still questions concerning eligibility and what is a passing or failing grade. With starting at younger age groups, it will be easier to implement once it becomes the normal for grading.
The school board election site will be the Langdon Area High School commons area. Mail-in voting is an option, but there will be a site for voting when elections occur June 8th, 2021.
The board received a resignation letter from Curt Kram, music instructor. Mr. Kram accepted a position as the Munich Elementary principal. He will be missed in the classrooms and hallways, but he will be a great addition for Munich Schools.
All teacher contracts are being sent out to teachers for the next school year, along with intent to re-hire for non-teaching staff.
A request for leave of absence was presented to the board as Jaime Zeis would like to take a year to be home with her family. The board agreed, as much as they appreciate Mrs. Zeis and agree she’s a great educator, they would not be to grant it according to the negotiated agreement. If Mrs. Zeis decides to not sign her contract, the board agreed that if a position opened up, they would love to see her back.
The board motioned and passed Mr. Sykora to take on the roll as a track and field coach this spring.
The next meeting will be held April 19 at 7:00 p.m.
