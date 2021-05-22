The Langdon Area School Board met Monday, May 17, 2021. Superintendent Daren Christianson reported that transportation funding was going to go back to how it was in previous years. Mr. Christianson gave a legislature update focusing on deadlines put in place for teacher negotiations. COVID funding for education loss and air quality was discussed as the application processes are all over the board and a long process to receive these funds. Since most of the money is planned to be use for major construction projects, Mr. Christianson believes it should be fairly simple to request. So far, 20% of funds received is to go to learning loss or to make up in areas of learning due to COVID. Since Langdon was able to get online fairly quickly and did not have to close this school year, the learning loss has not been a major problem. The other 80% is projected to go towards building issues, but this is not set in stone yet- government guidelines are still being decided. It was also reported that summer meal plans will be offered through June and will be federally funded.
Mr. Askvig reported that continuing to blend learning online and in class will be beneficial as many colleges offer online courses, and this will better prepare students for college. There’s still potential we will find another English teacher to split the classes, but as of now, we only have one high school English teacher. Teacher shortage in North Dakota is a major issue. The school also has no full-time counselor after this school term ends. Counselors are also hard to find, but there is a possibility of utilizing a retired teacher for some part-time coverage as well as Mrs. Boesl like the school has in the past.
In 2017, a motion was made and approved by the board regarding class sizes: 23 students would determine the class being looked at with 25 being the number for splitting the class into two sections. With the growing class sizes and limited teachers, this policy may not work next year. It was motioned and approved that any class sizes above 25 students would be studied by the curriculum committee, and they will determine what would work best. There was also mention of the teacher changes in the elementary school, and the middle school science curriculum recommendation will be brought to the board at the June meeting.
There’s a new basketball coach for next season as Tanner Groth accepted the position. Contracts will be sent to fall sports coaches for next school year and at the next meeting will be up for approval.
There was a motion to suspend the back to learning plan on June 1st, and the motion carried. The back to learning plan is for the COVID protocols (masks, social distancing, etc.). It was agreed that if there’s a covid outbreak, the school is always able to go back to the back to learning guidelines.
About eighty computers/laptops were lent out for online learning this year, and they will need to be returned so they can be updated and serviced. Students will be billed for damaged property. Mr. Askvig did say that a lot of students have been purchasing their own computers/laptops as they saw the need for them this school year.
The school board election will be held June 8th at the Langdon Area High School. You can call the school business office to request an absentee ballot. An application must be filled out to receive the ballot. Absentee ballots must be in or post marked by June 7th.
Election workers are responsible for counting absentee ballots as well as monitor voters and will receive $190/day. Election workers were approved by the board. The polling hours will be 11:oo a.m. -7:00 p.m. Mention that for farmers in the field that would like to vote that that doesn’t always work, but according to century code, this was the latest they can keep polls open. Absentee ballots are available and can give everyone with busy schedules the opportunity to vote.
A drivers education teacher was hired with 20 students signed up. There was a request for housing while he is here. Summer school for students wanting to earn a half credit for a summer P.E. class is also being offered. Mr. Olson was approved to teach the class.
The meeting in June will be on June 14th at 7:00 p.m.
