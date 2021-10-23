The Langdon Area School Board met Monday, October 18, for their regular scheduled meeting. At the meeting Superintendent Daren Christianson discussed the elementary school project funding. With the votes not coming through to fund this project in past years, money has been being saved in various areas and some federal COVID money can be used. With staffing being 65-70% of a school's budget, there likely will be no added teaching positions. The estimated project cost will be around $2.2-2.4 million dollars. The budget committee was in agreeance and recommended to the board that now is the time to move forward and get the project started. This will be a long-term project and not like what was discussed when the project was described during the votes. The elementary school heating project with Martin Mechanical was motioned and approved to get started.
Mortenson and Rygh presented their findings from the audit and were confident in the business manager's skills in keeping funds in order so they are accurate and within means of spending. The board has received requests/petitions from the Langdon Area Education Association regarding negotiations. These were recognized, and a short meeting will occur October 27 at Noon to be in accordance to the steps in the negotiation handbook.
Athletic Director Ethen Askvig reported that the girls’ softball team raised $19,000 and is hopeful that will exceed $20,000. With the sports co-op schools of Munich and Edmore, there are 28 girls ranging from 7-12th grade interested. The board motioned and approved for girls softball to move forward with starting a team. Askvig also reported for elementary school sports, transportation will be provided if needed. Elementary numbers are up and not looking to slow down soon. With that, there are not enough uniforms for the elementary age groups, and new uniforms are being looked at to be ordered. Devonte Reilly will be the junior high boys basketball coach, and Aric Christianson will be the coach for the elementary boys. Askvig, on a non-athletic note, discussed Choice Ready. It opens up scholarship opportunities for students that meet the choice ready requirements. These guidelines will be discussed more with staff and the curriculum committee.
Todd Hetler reported that the evacuation drill to the Activity Center went smoothly. They are planning a lock down drill in the future.
Daren Christianson expressed how the school and community have been doing well keeping COVID at bay. The superintendent evaluation forms were dispersed for the board to fill out. The next meeting will be held November 15 for their regularly scheduled meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.