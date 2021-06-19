The Langdon Area School Board met June 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. for their scheduled meeting. The meeting started with a review of past minutes, bills, and the business manager's report. Business manager Shauna Schneider has completed training and certification for her position and received recognition for doing so.
Superintendent Christianson reported that the delivering of materials for various projects has the janitors busy, and the baseball team has requested to use the mini bus, when available, as they have done in the past. The busses are getting up in miles and needing maintenance so the usage of the mini buses needs to be minimal.
Mr. Hetler attended the NDCEL Summer Conference in Bismarck. Mr. Hetler and Mr. Askvig will attend the PowerSchool end of the year workshop in Minot this month to go through procedures to end the school year and prepare the program for the upcoming year. K-2 teachers are scheduled, beginning August 2nd, to create proficiency scales assessment and activities in order to prepare for standard-based learning.
The Return to Learning Plan has been revised with the help from Public Health nurse Steph Welsh. The revised plan was approved and will be located on the school website (www.langdon.k12.nd.us). The board can revise the Return to Learning Plan at any time if an outbreak of COVID-19 occurs.
Langdon Area Cardinals Athletic Cooperative was motioned and approved for St. Alphonsus, Munich, and Edmore school districts. A congratulations was said for the girls track team taking home the regional championship. Girls golf team took 2nd at regionals and qualified for the state tournament. The boys golf team missed qualifying by 1 stroke but had 2 individual qualifiers. Baseball had a very strong finish to the season taking home the Region and State Championship. Coach Krivarchka was named Coach of the Year and Simon Romfo named Player of the Year for Class B Baseball.
The annual election was held on June 8, and the ballots are in. Overall, there were 320 ballots unofficially cast. Tiffany Hetletved won the city seat, and Andrea Moser won the rural write-in seat. Andrea Moser respectfully declined the position for the rural seat since although she is a permanent resident of the US, she is not a US citizen. With that, the board will appoint a willing individual to take the seat for this year until the next election in June 2022. Appointment must occur within 60 days, so the board is hoping to appoint at the next meeting in July. A vote to have the paper report the minutes came in with a solid yes with 300 votes. A special meeting is scheduled for July 20 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss the transition of new board members. The annual meeting is scheduled on July 26 at 7:00 p.m.
