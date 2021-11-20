The Langdon School board met Monday, November 15, for their regular meeting. After minutes were approved, a short discussion on bills occurred with a plan to withhold payment for the high school heating project until some voltage issues are fixed. That payment will be in the amount of $83,000 from the building fund. Other bills were approved.
Discussion about social media and turning off comment abilities was discussed since this is now available on Facebook. It was approved that social media posts will be strictly informational. If there is an issue that needs to be looked into by a community member, a call or letter to the school would be appropriate rather than public internet comments that the school can't respond to.
There were questions on the LASD Foundation address database and who owns it. Is it the school board? Is it the Foundation? Does the school own it with maintaining it being done by the Foundation? After much discussion on who can use the address database information and who can’t, it was decided to get attorney views from both entities. The questions came up because a local group that is fundraising had asked to use the database addresses, which the Foundation has never shared in the past except for class reunions.
For the curriculum committee, standard-based learning is moving along. The elementary school offered parents/caregivers in grades K-2 the opportunity to attend short informational meetings during parent/teacher conferences a couple weeks ago to ask questions and learn more about it. The school is looking to work more with students and parents to better understand standard-based learning in more of a one-to-one format next.
Sports! This fall season has been outstanding for the Langdon Cardinals. Girls volleyball is going to state the weekend of the 20th. Although the school does not have a charter bus, parents and others have pitched in to rent a charter bus for the girls to take to state.
Behavior and mental health has become a big issue, not only for students but for the entire community. The board is in a hard place not being able to find more counselors for students and maybe even staff to utilize. This is a state-wide issue, not only affecting schools but whole communities.
The updated semester test policy was motioned and approved. This affects the high school students. The policy went back to how it was before with a few added changes.
For the Covid update, we’ve been fortunate that numbers have been down, and the schools have been able to function relatively normal.
“Alive at 25”, a defensive driving course, is happening Wednesday for age-appropriate students! A lot of this was sponsored by the Langdon Eagles Club.
After policy updates and an executive session to discuss negotiations, this concluded the meeting.
Next scheduled school board meeting will be December 20th at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.