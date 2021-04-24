The Langdon Area School Board met for their scheduled meeting on April 19, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Superintendent Daren Christianson has negotiated a contract for an individual to teach drivers education that has experience. Drivers education usually has 30 classroom hours, and potential drivers must complete a number of driving hours. It is not a requirement for the school to offer these classes, but it helps out our community.
Two letters of resignation were presented and approved as Jaime Zeis (kindergarten) and Kaitlyn Kipp (elementary counselor) will not be returning next school year. All other support staff, administration, and educators have signed and renewed their contracts for the 2021-2022 school year. The school is currently looking for a high school English teacher and a K-12 counselor. Mrs. Kram has showed interest in getting training as a career advisor as Mrs. Symons and Mrs. Olson had done in the past. With all the staff changes, some support staff and teachers will wear different hats to keep needs met.
A physical education class may be offered this summer. It would need a minimum of 10 students grades 9-12. Students finishing 8th grade could sign up for this summer course. It would be starting in June.
A health grant to pay for a nurse to come to the high school may be a possibility. The grant does express wanting to COVID-19 test students 2x/week. The Board agreed that testing that often was excessive when numbers have been low in the community. Also, there was concern of taking away from class time, having to get all the students tested throughout the school days.
Ethen Askvig started his report with a recommendation that a student that has been educated by alternative means be allowed to walk with her graduating class this May. With his recommendation and the board's approval, she will be able to walk with the class she grew up with. Although she chose a different path for education, she’s stayed affiliated with the school, so the board felt it was appropriate to allow her to have that day with her peers. With semester testing, attendance will not play a factor this spring as COVID had many students quarantined throughout the school year. Three tests are required with two tests being for core classes. Grade percent will still be a factor whether a student has to take that test or not. Recognition for FCCLA and Science Olympiad members was mentioned as they are doing well representing Langdon.
Athletically, the co-op committee met and discussed changes to the prices of passes for sporting events. The committee wants to increase passes by $5 dollars and eliminate the cap for family passes. The school does not want families to not participate because of cost, so the school would work with families’ budgets, if needed. Head boys’ basketball coach Andy Haaven has resigned from coaching. The board is looking to hire a head basketball coach, preferably someone already affiliated with the school. For spring sports 2022, 21 girls have showen interest in having a softball team with a possible co-op option if pursued. January 1st is the deadline for adding it to the schedule of activities, so there’s time to look into options. Girls softball is a growing sport across the state and has potential for scholarships. It may be a fundraising sport until numbers prove that the activity would be prosperous.
The building and grounds committee recommended to table the mill levy vote until this fall. The board wants to give the community hard numbers to know what the levy will be and when it will end. This is not possible now until the legislature decides how some funding will be used. Hopefully with that information, people will get on- board with the levy increase. The building fund vote was voted on and will be removed from the ballot for June 8. It was mentioned that the playground at the elementary and high school parking lot need fresh gravel as well. All policies presented for approval and changes were all approved.
The next meeting will be held May 17 at 5:00 p.m., earlier than usual, because of student concerts that evening.
