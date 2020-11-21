The Langdon Area School Board convened Monday, November 16. While a variety of business was conducted, there was a focus on developments regarding plans on the upcoming mill levy vote. The proposal is to place on the ballot a request of increasing mills from 3 to up to 10. Each mill represents $38,328. This increase would be established to fund necessary updates to the elementary school boiler system and heating and cooling controls.
The board unanimously approved by roll call vote both a special election for the levy on January 6, 2021, and the resolution that the vote will be by mail-in ballot only. This resolution was necessary to abide by orders put in place last spring due to COVID protocols.
With this stated, the board addressed plans to simultaneously update the high school heating system to natural gas with the proposed elementary school project. The high school project could be done at a marginal additional cost but will be funded utilizing COVID relief funds totaling approximately $150,000 and an efficiency grant from the Department of Commerce that will match up to $100,000. With the updated high school system bringing in an estimated energy saving of $43,000 a year, it was determined the school could pay off this project in as little as 3 years when factoring in the offset cost of these grants. The catch is that COVID relief funds must be used by the end of the calendar year. With that stated, it was decided by the board to approve the purchase of materials needed for the refurbishing of the high school HVAC system using aforementioned funds with remaining costs to come out of the building fund so that the COVID funds could be used by the end of the year. It was also noted, with the mill levy on the ballot, the smallest portion of proposed projects have already secured funding.
The athletic department also reported on the governor's mandate that all activities, other than current fall programs finishing up their seasons, be halted until December 14th. This decision states academic programs can continue but any extra curriculars are not permitted on or off school grounds. This means no open gym anywhere for school athletics. It’s been recommended everyone abide by these rules in order to reduce COVID numbers and provide students with the greatest chance of participating in winter sports after December 14.
Also, of note:
All staff have been selected as teachers of the year. Leadership feels that with all of the hard work, teamwork, flexibility, and sacrifice employees as a whole have made during this school year, choosing one individual wouldn’t suffice. Tentatively, a celebration has been postponed until spring.
Mykal Morstad has been approved to help in the junior high girls basketball program.
Proposal from Mortenson & Rygh has been tabled until next meeting.
Next regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m.
