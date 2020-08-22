The Langdon Area School Board convened on Monday, August 17th with a full schedule. Reports were fielded from school officials, the finance committee, the curriculum committee, and developments from the activities committee.
Elementary School Principal Todd Hetler reported changes were made to lunch plans for the upcoming year. Previously, lunch periods were intended to be held in respective classrooms due to COVID-19. However, it surfaced that sufficient supervision wasn’t available to implement this plan. In response, Hoffarth Construction was contacted to create safety dividers out of plywood for cafeteria tables. While noting plexiglass partitions would be desirable, they’ve proven cost prohibitive on a larger scale. Stressing that lunch periods should be safe, while still being an important social aspect of school life, plywood partitions will be low enough for students to see and communicate with classmates seated next to them. The implementation of these partitions allows the elementary cafeteria to safely seat 88 individuals at a time.
High School Principal Ethen Askvig presented developments from the curriculum committee meeting. Previously, the school approved the purchase of 20 streaming cameras to be utilized in both schools. This was chosen to supplement the school's synchronous learning plan which states students learning from home will be taught simultaneously with those in the classroom. These cameras have a broad estimated delivery date between end of August to mid-September. This date, however, comes with skepticism from the school, as delivery dates have already changed once. Until their arrival, teachers will be utilizing fixed cameras or possibly just audio to reach distance learning students.
The issue of student access to devices was also discussed. With 6 students choosing to distance learn from day one in the middle/high school and 7 in the elementary school, teachers will be integrating blended learning from the start. It’s encouraged that parents provide students with devices to bring to classroom settings, if available. This will serve two purposes. Primarily, students will be able to learn and be familiar with essential distance learning programs such as Microsoft Teams. Furthermore, it will give the school a better understanding of the level of technology they may need to provide in the event of closures. Currently, they have 55 devices ready to use at the high school. The need for school-supplied technology will be better known once school starts. Budgetwise, there is a desire to proceed with a gradual upgrade to tech systems.
While any qualifying device, be it a phone, laptop, or tablets, would be sufficient for tech requirements, it was argued some are better than others. For example, while phones have all the tech necessary to complete coursework, they come with immediate distractions such as text, phone, and social media notifications. Furthermore, they lack a proper sized screen or keyboard for ease of use in relation to tasks. Therefore, while phones can be used for this purpose, the school prefers students use more productive tech devices such as tablets or laptops when possible.
On the subject of technology, it was noted in previous years it was rare to have student access to school-provided internet networks. Even then, a password was required before connections were authenticated. Due to the new learning framework, the school has determined personal devices provided by students will be allowed to connect to a guest network provided by the school. Internet networking provided by United Communications has the ability to support the extra load additional devices require. However, there is concern of possible issues with bandwidth. Bandwidth accessibility is allocated by the state, not independent providers such as United Communications.
Finally, the activities committee presented decisions determined at their last meeting. It was reported that the NFHS Network and Cardinal Vision will live-stream home games for the coming school year. NFHS Network is a subscription-based, online service that streams a variety of content from various school in the nation. A subscription costs $60 for the year, with $19 of that fee going directly to the school. It was noted a lot of schools around the state are doing this, so a subscription to this service may provide some away game coverage as well. Cardinal Vision is local coverage of games that comes bundled with some United Communication subscriptions for free.
Sporting events moving forward will see a number of changes as well. Events will limit attendance to 500 individuals. Tickets will be distributed as follows: 100 reserved for visiting teams, 4 tickets per athlete and coaches to sell, a set number will be reserved for students and family, while LAS students can still use the $60 season pass. Other than student season passes, no other season passes will be sold this year.
Jamborees and tournaments will not take place this year in any sports programs. Round robins may be permitted, depending on logistics. Edmore Schools, out of concern for disinfecting issues, will not be hosting any games or practice sessions. It was noted there is a possibilty they may host some level of practice sessions in the Edmore Armory. Munich Schools has tentatively chosen to host some games for lower level sporting events, but this decision isn’t final and will be revisited as the year progresses. They have also expressed interest in hosting practices for the winter season.
Finally, while school vehicles will always be offered to transport to and from away games, guardians are encouraged to bring their kids if possible. Varsity and junior high athletes will travel separately, with junior high participants leaving when their games are complete.
The following two questions from the board were explained to gain clarification for the community.
What happens if someone tests positive on school grounds?
The incident will be reported to public health in accordance with school policy. Public health case workers will determine if testing is needed. Testing results vary between 1 and 3 days. If negative, individuals would be allowed back after a negative test. It’s important to note that the school can’t force individuals to test. However, they do have the power to require individuals suspected of exposure to quarantine for 10-14 days. If this quarantine period is completed without symptoms, individuals would be allowed back on school grounds. There is also talk of putting together a school specific contact tracing team. It was mentioned that these actions/requirements can change at any time depending on conditions within the school and/or community.
What happens if a teacher comes in contact with a COVID positive individual?
It is recommended a paraprofessional come in to supervise classes while, if able, the teacher continues instruction remotely via webcam if the teacher shows no symptoms. The school and board agree students are better off having a high-quality teacher leading class for extended 10 day plus quarantine periods.
Moving forward, the board's tax meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on September 21 before their next regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m.
