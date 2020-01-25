The Langdon Area School District Board has begun to review reduction in force options for the school. After going through the school budget, line by line and making cuts where possible, the finance committee found that the district still needs to cut $175,000 to $225,000 in the school budget. To achieve this, LASD Business Manager Shauna Schneider stated that this would probably be about three full-time positions.
LASD Superintendent Daren Christianson has notified school staff that if anyone is not going to be coming back for the next school year or is considering retirement to contact him as attrition is the first option. Christianson then plans to meet with the curriculum committee to go over how staff can be used more efficiently and effectively. The hope is to find anything that can be combined to increase cost savings. There are no specific curriculum areas that are being considered to be cut at this time.
The board will be advertising for a North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund Agent of Record. The district will be opening the position to any insurance agency qualified in the district.
The board also approved the opening of a checking account at Horizon Financial. The current account, which is the building fund account, does not allow more than six transactions per month. With the free checking account, Schneider will be able to make the necessary transactions.
