During the League of Cities annual conference on September 25, the City of Langdon was announced as the recipient of City of the Year for 2020. This award was established in 1984 to recognize North Dakota cities for the quality, volume, and progressiveness of activities undertaken in the community. City of Langdon Auditor Roxanne Hoffarth submitted the nomination for the League's consideration.
In presenting the award, NDLC Executive Director Blake Crosby outlined five projects the city executed to stand out as a progressive, strong and resilient community. These began with Langdon city leaders' 2015 decision to partner with Northeast Regional Water District to connect to rural water to provide a more consistent and cost-effective water source drawn from an aquifer in the Devils Lake Basin. He then noted the process the city is currently undertaking in replacing major utility systems and roadways. Respectively, these projects will replace 27 blocks of sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer and streets. These two projects also lead to repairing existing wastewater treatment ponds and the replacement of lift stations with deeper sewer mains. With additional grant funds, projects will also continue in a phase 2 plan commencing next year to further work on water mains and 1-2 more blocks of work. Finally, sidewalk replacement at two city locations was cited as bringing them up to ADA compliance and allowing handicap access. This development lead to the City Hall remodeling projects that will improve employee work environment while also providing a new meeting room and ADA compliant restrooms to allow access for all citizens.
The League of Cities website outlines benefits Langdon will receive as the recipient of this award. The first being statewide recognition and a news release being presented to North Dakota media outlets. Langdon officials were also presented with an award plaque to display at city offices. There is an option to purchase a road sign with the City of the Year logo on it, and the city will also be allowed to use this logo in printed publications and on the city’s official website.
In a brief follow-up exchange with Crosby, it was expressed that the city will benefit not only from statewide recognition but will also be regarded as an example and resource to other North Dakota cities. It was then stressed that the five projects outlined, as a whole, provide a strong foundation that will better serve Langdon citizens and support future growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.