The Langdon Park Board has voted to renovate the baby pool at the park and turn it in to a “zero entry wading pool.” The existing baby pool hasn’t been in full operation since 2013. Plumbers and pool specialty companies have attempted to fix it, but unfortunately those remedies never fully worked.
“A zero-entry wading pool is essentially a baby pool that goes from 0” to 1’6” at its deepest, and is also handicap accessible,” said Park Board member Jordan Braunberger. “This allows for infants and toddlers to enjoy the water to whatever extent they are comfortable with.” The pool is one of Braunberger’s portfolio items as a member of the board.
Although wading pool is the technical term, it’s basically a baby pool that a child or infant can walk in to and sit and play at any depth as opposed to the current set up where its one specific depth. It will be built where the current baby pool is and fenced separately from the regular pool with some outside fencing added. The park board has been working primarily with Associated Pool Builders out of Bismarck. They presented options such as a splash pad, a separate pump house for the baby pool, and the zero-entry wading pool. The Park Board, as a whole, was instrumental in the process as the options were discussed and which one was determined to be the best moving forward.
“We are hopeful the work can begin in 2022,” said Braunberger, “However, we are uncertain about the length it will take to be completed. There will be a need for local work, which we will get figured out after we’ve had the final walk through with Associated Pool Builders.”
The cost to utilize the wading pool area will be the same as using the regular pool. The daily admission cost and season passes admit you to the regular pool as well as the baby pool area. There will not be a lifeguard assigned to the wading pool, but it will be watched by lifeguards who are also watching the other parts of the pool. There will be a “rules board” posted on the wall in the baby pool area that will outline all the rules for safety. The first rule will likely be “No child in baby pool area unless accompanied by an adult or someone over 16.” The wading pool will be maintained like the normal pool is and receive the required maintenance to keep it clean.
The Park Board plans to send out letters to the area businesses and community members towards the end of the month to assist in financing the project. If you would like to donate to the project, please contact any park board member or contact Langdon City Hall.
“We will have a simple and easy donation form going out with our letters to help indicate the giving options available,” said Braunberger. “Individuals can then return the form and donation by mail to city hall or drop it off in person.” If using a check, write Baby Pool Renovation in the memo.
“We are excited about the renovation plan and are looking forward to being able to offer something more for our community’s youngest members!”
