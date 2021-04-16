The Legion baseball diamond is undergoing the start of phase 1 in the plan to rejuvenate the field. First in this plan is to replace the pitcher mound with an artificial mound. This improvement will be well-received by players, and facility members who maintain the field as artificial mounds require minimal upkeep. The community may see progress on the next steps of phase one, also, which are the removal and relocation of the current stands, the addition of a grandstand, and a revitalized fence. This will require demo work starting with the netting and concrete shortly thereafter. Construction of the new grandstand would follow.
Phase two will be revamping the concession stand, bathrooms, and facility storage. Demolition of the current standing building and construction of the new building would follow.
Both phases are estimated to be roughly $400,000 in total cost. Phase one would require about $250,000 and phase two, $150,000. This entire project is public-funded, relying solely on donations. Legion Area Baseball Inc. has had positive responses and received donations from businesses in the area. Each donation will be represented on the rear of the newly built grandstand to show the support of those who wish to be a part of the success of this project.
The board of Langdon Area Baseball Inc. believes this project, once complete, will be a great addition to an already wonderful baseball program in the area. They are confident that a completed project will allow the new diamond to host future events and bring in players from across the state for larger events.
Online donations can be made through the Langdon Area Baseball Inc.'s Facebook page. Anyone wishing to help make their plan a reality is welcome to donate, and any donation would be greatly appreciated.
