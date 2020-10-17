The Langdon City Commision met Monday, October 12 hearing reports from city departments. Along with the presented reports, Deputy Auditor Frankie Stremick submitted her resignation to pursue a position with Cavalier County. As city hall is currently undergoing construction in the office areas, it was decided this vacancy will not be filled until office functions resume in city hall offices.
After the conclusion of department reports the Commission heard statements from individuals interested in filling the vacant commissioner position. It was previously announced that any parties interested in the opening would be allowed time to present their case for appointment at this meeting. Two individuals, Susan Faye Crockett and Cody Schlittenhard, were present to submit their statement.
Susan Faye Crockett posited that with careful thought and consideration, she would like to participate on the Commission. Crockett stated that she brings experience as she has served on local/state boards in the past. Also noted was that, as both a resident and local business owner, she would bring a unique perspective.
Cody Schlittenhard followed presenting that he has previously served on the Commission. He submitted his resignation last November as he moved out of the area. He has made the decision to return to the Langdon community and states that one aspect of life here he missed the most was his participation on the Commission. He concluded sharing that either way the commissioners voted, he appreciated the opportunity both past and present.
After these statements, four commissioners voted favoring Crockett 3-1. Her appointment came with congratulations from both the Commission and Schlittenhard. As the Commission hopes to settle the ongoing utility bill issue at the next official meeting, it was decided her swearing in will be the first order of business on that date. This will give Crockett two weeks to study the issue before participating in the resolution after she is sworn in. The next official meeting is scheduled for October 26.
Finally, in regards to Moore Engineering projects, a local resident was present to voice concern. It was stated that in 2016 a 4th Street residence experiencing backup issues was told they were responsible for any service line extending from house to manhole. The resident at the time paid a reported $2,000 to resolve the issue. The remedy was successful for two years, until street construction was implemented in 2018. A third party was consulted to place a camera in the pipe, revealing an elbow was causing a blockage. With this issue being dealt with in the past by a now past commission member and going unresolved, the resident questioned, who is responsible for this new necessary repair?
In response, Andrew Aakre from Moore Engineering said that the cause could be that Spruce Valley's line on 5th street is now roughly 2 feet lower than before, thus affecting this particular service line. He expressed they should have the ability to run a new service line to the cleanout with additional available grant funds. If enacted, this would be at no cost to the resident and could be bundled with next spring's planned “Phase 2” project. This brought on questions of when to implement the repair. Tentatively undecided, it’s possible the line could be rerun this fall with paving done next spring. The decision was made that the first step was to contact Spruce Valley regarding this issue within a few days from the meeting. Mayor Jerry Nowatzki concluded his primary concern is resolving the issue at no cost to the resident.
Also, in regards to the street improvement project, the city was prepared to meet with a bonding agency the afternoon of October 12 to form a plan before the scheduled Commission meeting. However, the agency rescheduled for the following day. With that, it was decided to discuss the bonding issue at the next official meeting, October 26, at 6 p.m. in the Langdon Firehall.
