The city commissioners convened Monday, November 23 remotely via Zoom. Amid department reports it was determined the city transfer station will resume regular winter hours starting December 1, 2020. The transfer station is also still accepting applications to fill a part-time position.
In regards to the ongoing utility billing issue, a brief discussion emerged. It was established that explaining a difference in sanitation costs was of concern. It was also determined that usage fees and how to alter them is the primary issue of the matter. Ultimately, some businesses may see a rise in fees, while others may see fees lowered. A decision was tabled until next meeting in hopes of gaining more understanding on garbage use and charges. It was also determined that any policy changes will be for one year and may lead to adjustments across the board the following year depending on where revenues fall.
Finally, the Commission concluded sharing that the Chamber of Commerce will waive fees of participation for the city. Moving forward the next scheduled Commission meeting will be December 14 at 6:00 p.m.
