The Langdon City Commission met Monday, September 28 to hear proposals regarding Moore Engineering street projects and the official declaration of an open city commission spot. Among the routine department reports City Auditor Roxanne Hoffarth announced that the State of North Dakota awarded the City of Langdon City of the Year for 2020 at the League of Cities Convention last Friday the 25th.
The water department brought up information regarding city water towers. A crack has been repaired in one of two water towers. Sheet metal welded in place was a sufficient fix. However, technicians suggested the city should consider rehabilitation work on at least one tower. Pending a full report on cost and extension of repairs, it was noted the last rehab date had been over 15 years ago. It was mentioned maintenance on these systems typically lasts around 15 to 20 years. A report on this matter will be presented to the Commission at a future date.
Andrew Aakre of Moore Engineering joined the Commission meeting to report on developments regarding corrective measures needed to contractor work completed on the city street project. He noted it’s now getting too late in the construction season to complete any meaningful level of work. Therefore, no corrective work will be implemented until next year. To keep pressure on the issue until next spring, he suggested setting up a call with a bonding company. With this move, the bonding company would take over the construction contract, retaining the roughly $200,000 waiting to be utilized. The takeover would mean the bonding company would finish the contract with the city only paying the remainder of what was previously contractually agreed to. Any additional cost would be settled between the bond agency and the construction contractor. In addition to this, Aakre noted that the USDE approved a grant for $80,000. This sum would cover 1-2 more blocks of work. It was recommended the city return to general contractor Spruce Valley Corporation for a bid on a smaller project to assess what can be completed next spring. Aakre also submitted that with three signatures of approval, a low rate 2% loan from the USDE could be applied for to put toward three potential water main related projects. With this, three signatures were obtained.
The remainder of the meeting dealt primarily with two subjects. The first being the ongoing discussion on billing utilities to business tenants operating within city limits. The issue at hand is in regards to properties with multiple businesses operating within a shared space. A shared space would be classified as two or more businesses in one building sharing some level of utilities. Currently, utilities are structured that each individual business pay $98 for utilities. Utilities represent water, sewer, garbage, streetlights, and mosquito spraying. It has been argued that multiple businesses operating in a shared space shouldn’t be required to pay the same fee as single businesses utilizing the same level of utilities. While the Commission understands this argument, they’ve yet to hone in on a plan moving forward. It was noted that these shared businesses still benefit from some level of utilities. It was proposed the possibility that each property be billed the base $98 with an additional fee for each business operating within it. If this were the case, as the city conducts business with property owners and not individual businesses, the landowner would see the price increase. As landlords, they then would decide if they wish to pass the additional charge on to tenants. In this scenario, salons utility fees would cover all rented chairs under one business entity. Other properties, such as the FM Mall, for example, would still be required to pay the full $98 per tenant as each entity has individual access to all available utilities.
Finally, the Commission officially reported an open commissioner spot. Chris Vandal resigned from his position as commissioner on Sept. 14. Currently, there are two individuals interested in filling the role. Under century code 40.09.10 it is stated the Commission has two choices to fill this position. The first would be a special city election to determine an individual. This option would need to be executed within 15 days of position vacancy and would also require a petition signed by 5% of qualified electors, being determined by the number of votes cast in the last city election. This is provided it is submitted within the 15-day window of vacancy and occurs 6 months before an official election. Per code 40.09.10, after the 15-day timeframe, the Commission's second option would be to choose an interim individual to fill the seat until the next general election. While the seat appears to have been vacated over 15 days ago, the Commission has interpreted the Century Code to reflect 15 days from officially reporting the opening. This occurred at the meeting on September 28. The commission will appoint a new commissioner at the next city commission meeting barring no complaints from the general public.
