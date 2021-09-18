The Langdon City Commission met September 13th for their scheduled meeting. The street department reported they’ve been mowing and working on equipment for winter. The Activity Center backboards and wall pads are installed. The old backboards will be up for sale. New stage curtains should arrive in October. There have been conflict and harassment charges filed against several individuals by Chelsea Graber who runs and manages the Activity Center. These individuals will be interviewed, and a review will occur for the harassment charges.
The city auditor reported a couple different homeowners are behind on payments and an attempt was made to shut off water. With one property the water is off, and the other there will be another attempt now that the yard has been cleaned up and mowed. The Chamber is requesting 1 mil from tax dollars for advertising as that is what was contracted in the past. The discussion was tabled until the full commission was present and chamber member(s) are present.
An update from Moore Engineering concerning Phase 1 reported needing to get asphalt transition finished. In Phase 2, they are working with a subcontractor for gutter work and hoping to be working on gutters next week. The old water plant is down and had been inspected. $78,700 was motioned and approved for the contractor application for payment. The task order agreement had been approved previously but had not been signed. The task order should all be covered by grant dollars. $3,000 was also motioned and approved for rural development.
JDA requested $5,000 for the Pembina Gorge Foundation to hire a consultant to manage state and federal funds they will be applying to receive. The state grant money is to be used as leverage for the federal grant. They are hoping to raise 3-4 million dollars to update Frost Fire projects. The $5,000 was motioned and approved to come out of city sales tax.
A new vehicle ordinance discussion was tabled. Other ordinances in other communities will be looked at to find a manageable solution. A request to drive golf carts in town for Maple Manor to bring residents to appointments was brought up. The board was very much not on board with this idea as the current ordinance requires vehicles to be street legal and licensed. The ordinance for tobacco sales needs to be changed from 18 to 21 as per state law. This wrapped up the city meeting with the next scheduled meeting to be held September 27th at 7:00 p.m.
