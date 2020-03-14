The Langdon City Commission had a short agenda for the March 9 meeting. The Commission was updated by Commissioner Marty Tetrault regarding streets that were left unpaved last fall due to the abrupt shift in weather in October. Moore Engineering’s Andrew Aakre informed Tetrault that he would be in contact with Spruce Valley regarding conditioning of streets as the spring thaw occurs.
Commissioner Lawrence Henry informed the Commission that the fire department would be eligible for a few grants that could provide security updates to city hall and the fire department. The commissioners agreed this would be good to pursue.
Correspondence was received from the Rendezvous Region Tourism Council regarding the $10,000 membership request. The Council withdrew the request and instead invited the commissioners to attend their next meeting to better explain how the money is used.
Sanitation Supervisor Tom Beauchamp presented a request to purchase a new loader for the department. Beauchamp explained why the new loader is needed and what the specs were. Some discussion was made on the uses and longevity of the purchase with the commissioners making a minor change to the options to make the loader compatible with several attachments that are already in use. The Commission approved the purchase of the loader with that change and using the sanitation’s equipment reserve fund to pay for it.
