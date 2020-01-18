The Langdon City Commission had a light agenda, but the meeting was heavy with discussion on the future of the city. The focus for the Commission was the need to raise utility rates, a potential Phase 3 project, and the still vacant commissioner position.
Utility rates have been a concern for the Commission as the rates have not kept pace with operational expenses. Langdon City Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth explained that the street light expenses came up short $4,300 for the fiscal year of 2019. Street lights are not the only utility revenue falling short as Northeast Regional Water District has an annual increase of about 3 percent that the city has not kept pace with.
“We need to raise rates. We talked about that last meeting,” Langdon City Commission Chair Jerry Nowatzki said.
Nowatzki proposed two approaches to the needed rate increases. One being waiting to make a large rate increase during the budgeting for 2021 or inputting a smaller rate increase now and then another rate increase once the budget is completed in the fall. Discussion between the commissioners and Hoffarth also noted that garbage may need a rate increase as well. Agreement was made that an increase of rates was necessary.
“I was thinking....Plan on two rate increases right now. One right now, as soon as we can get good numbers to stop the bleeding, and then one when we do the budget,” Nowatzki stated.
The commissioners were in agreement that this would be a good solution. It would also allow for the review of the ordinances. Nowatzki and the rest of the commissioners noted that these proposed rate increases were not a result of the ordinances.
“That gets thrown in there, also, but the budget increase is not because of the ordinance. The budget increase is because we have been going negative on utilities,” Nowatzki said.
The Commission directed Hoffarth to collect data for the next meeting for review. The decision on rate increases will be discussed further at that time.
Moore Engineering Project Manager Andrew Aakre joined the Commission for updates and reviews as well as future planning. The 2020 construction season within Langdon will be the finishing of Phase 1 and 2 projects. Aakre and the commissioners discussed the city’s comfort with pursuing additional projects as soon as 2021. During discussion it was noted that any future project would most likely require special assessments to residents. The Commission decided that the best course of action was to hold informational meetings and encourage participation in surveys to determine the direction the citizens of Langdon would like to go.
In Other Business
• The Langdon City Commission still has a vacant position on the Commission. Those interested in being appointed to the Langdon City Commission can contact RoxAnne Hoffarth at Langdon City Hall or one of the current sitting commissioners.
• Commissioner Lawrence Henry reported that the City Hall renovation on the fire department side would require an additional $33,922 for the project. Henry explained that a better insulation was required and spray foam forming a 3 inch barrier had been recommended. The commissioners approved the additional expense as there is still room within the loan budget.
