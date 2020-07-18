The Langdon City Commission conducted business on Monday, July 13. The Commission covered a variety of topics with the focus being on improving the City of Langdon.
Moore Engineering’s Andrew Aakre attended the meeting to share updates. Aakre informed the Commission that despite best efforts to come to a resolution with Quam Construction for corrective work still needing to be completed on Phase 1, the best move for the city would be to go after the company’s performance bond. He explained the process of what this would do on Quam’s side, which the Commission approved was the best move for the city to rectify the work still needing to be done.
Aakre also had the requested information for the Commission on the condition of the streets and recommendations for how to address them. Aakre reviewed the streets with level of attention needed from just a seal coat to complete removal and replacement. He presented what the cost would be to the city, nearly $13 million, if all of the recommendations were done. There was also a base bid where certain sections on the north end of town were not included that brought the total to $11.9 million. Aakre explained that the bid is actually quite volatile as 50 percent of the bid depends on oil prices.
The Commission will review the bid and the options of the streets in terms of which should be done, how they should be done, and how the city will fund the projects. A public meeting was also discussed as a means of spreading the information once decided.
The Langdon Activity Center and Masonic Hall have been experiencing leaks in the roof in the hallway that connects the two buildings. Eric Roder was present and suggested a solution after having received permission from the Masonic Corporation. Roder suggested that the hallway and Masonic Hall have gutters installed with the city handling the cost of installation on the north side of the hall and the Masonic Hall covering the installation on the west side of the hall. Roder had already contacted a company but had not heard back by the time of the meeting. The commissioners asked that when Roder receives the quote to send it to the city, and the idea will be revisited at the next meeting.
Commission President Jerry Nowatzki addressed letters being sent to residents that are in violation of city ordinances pertaining to lot maintenance. Nowatzki had images of properties for examples of what he is looking to have changed as well as sample letters. This endeavour goes back to Nowatzki’s desire to clean up Langdon to provide a better image to out-of-towners and overall city morale and pride.
In Other Business
• Langdon City Auditor RoxAnne Hoffarth presented a rough preliminary budget for the city. Hoffarth informed the Commission what the dollar amount for the city mill will be and that the city can take a maximum 105 mills.
• The commissioners approved a catering permit for Langdon Eagles Club for a private event. The Commission noted that city approval was only for the catering and had no impact on any other parts of the private function.
• The Commission voted and approved Commissioner Lawrence Henry to be vice president.
• Tree trimming that needs to be done was discussed. The issue will be revisited at the next meeting.
